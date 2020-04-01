A September 2013 Scientific American article posits that humans may be the most adaptive species on planet earth. Our large brains and our capacity for culture provide us with a leg up on other species and permit us the capacity to rapidly adapt to changing conditions. That’s the good news.
The creature comforts of modern life making us less likely to seek change provide the bad news. We see, hear and feel this in ourselves, our institutions, and those around us. In striving to create a society free of known threats, we arrogantly risk losing our ability to adapt to unknown threats. The Covid 19 pandemic provides an object lesson of this wrinkle in human adaptive behavior. It’s an expensive lesson for individuals and institutions alike, that our local, state and national leaders should heed.
An unknown threat appears. Rather than anticipating that such threats exist and will affect us, we presume that our societal shield will somehow protect us, or at least most of us, from its wrath. Once manifested, that wrath generates panic, as our cozy self-created societal structure fails. Confused and scared, rather than spend the next several months executing a well-considered adaptive plan for navigating this new threat, panic drives our actions.
Markets tumble. Visible gaps appear in our vast and expensive health care system, including limited supplies of necessary protective gear for health care providers, and while none so far provide a proven beneficial therapy for Covid 19, far too high a reliance has been placed on international supply chains for critical medicines no longer produced domestically. Such gaps should have been apparent from the start, given the amount of money spent on our burgeoning medical bureaucracy.
With no other option, no time to consider the impacts, and no precedent upon which to rely, our political leaders haphazardly initiate an economic shutdown to stem the virus’s spread. We will now spend the next three to six months reacting to the unanticipated, and unplanned for, incrementally emerging consequences of this new threat. Our societal failure, now on full display, is to not understand that control is an illusion, and we have failed to plan for that which we cannot control.
Last week’s announcement that first-time unemployment claims of over 3.2 million quintupled the 2009 great recession record of just over 600,000 provides a harbinger for those aforementioned oncoming, incrementally unexpected consequences. More millions will file for benefits over the coming weeks and months. Mortgages and rents will go unpaid, investors in debt instruments for whom those mortgages and the buildings in which those commercial and residential rental payments are their lifeblood will be at risk.
Supply chain disruption is likely as key workers charged with delivering goods to market and to individuals become affected by the virus. Should the delivery of essential supplies, food, fuel and medicine slow significantly, or grind to a halt, even for a short period of time, a far larger percentage of our population will find themselves at immediate risk from other threats in addition to the virus.
Economist Elliot Eisenberg (econ70.com), posits that a two thirds decline in the almost completely shut down hospitality, leisure and store based retail economic sectors, which constitute most of our local economy and 36% of our national economy, will reduce gross domestic product by 24%. Such numbers foreshadow economic depression, not recession.
Locally, our valley’s hospitality workforce of hotel, restaurant and recreational workers and small business owners were all sent home right before the spring break period when family vacations and spring skiing means their highest earnings of the year. My guess is that, like the rest of the nation’s newly unemployed, a majority of that workforce has less than 60 days of savings upon which to rely to pay their rents and mortgages. Even if they scrape through with unemployment benefits and other federal and local assistance, most will take at least two years to fully recover. If the economic shutdown persists into the summer months, many will have no choice but to leave.
Unprecedented, last-second government intervention, never a good first option for addressing any economic problem, is now pretty much all that stands between us and the rapid deterioration and potential collapse of the real estate, retail and hospitality markets across the country.
So far, the local government response has been tentative. The town of Carbondale, where I live, has cast a wide net, seeking volunteers to help address the entire spectrum of emerging needs. The city of Aspen and Pitkin County, two of the richest local governments on the planet on a per-capita basis, have collectively appropriated $800,000 to aid local residents and workers affected by the Covid 19 driven economic shutdown. While better than nothing, at an average of just over $44 per Pitkin county resident, it is simply not enough money to make much of a difference given the magnitude of the issue and the number of displaced local workers.
The city of Aspen is forming an economic recovery task force, and ACRA has a recovery tool kit for local businesses, both good ideas, but again, not enough.
Government institutions whose primary purpose is to provide societal stability are understandably some of the last to adapt to rapidly changing circumstances. But adapt they must. It’s no April fools’ joke. Far more money, and far more adaptation on the part of our political leaders, our government institutions, our health care system, and each of us individually, will be required before the great coronavirus pandemic and economic meltdown of 2020 passes into history.
Paul Menter can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.