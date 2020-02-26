If the Roaring Fork Valley were a magnetic field. Glenwood Springs and Aspen would serve as ideal opposing ends. Both are good places, as are the places in between, all of which have attractive forces for locals, visitors and tourists. But Aspen and Glenwood Springs are most easily described in contrasting rather than comparative terms.
While not literal polar-opposites, Aspen and Glenwood Springs are very different places societally, economically and politically. Aside from proximity, their attractiveness to the outside world as very different mountain resort communities serves as their most obvious common bond.
Aspen's identity as an internationally acclaimed mountain town through its art, music, intellectual and environmental endeavors (and yes, its mountains) provides one clear difference between itself and Glenwood Springs, separated physically by a mere 40 miles of river and asphalt. Aspen's “brand” if you will, is quite intentionally intertwined with an outwardly apparent unifying objective. Aspen seeks to be an intellectual, physical and spiritual intersection for locals and visitors alike.
Glenwood Springs, on the other hand, provides a literal intersection. It offers the crossroads of Interstate 70 and Colorado State Highway 82, for travelers heading east, west and up the Roaring Fork Valley. Acclaimable things happen in Glenwood Springs too. It’s just that the intention, at least outwardly, does not seem so unified around a particular set of identifiable objectives as its neighbor city at the valley’s other end. Not better or worse, just different.
Such can be the outcome of serving as a junction for so many people bound for other destinations, I suppose. Unless some force catalyzes a unifying event, unity itself can be hard to come by. But that is precisely what seems to be happening right now with the RMR/RMI (Rocky Mountain Resources turned Rocky Mountain Industrials — their old and new names side by side) limestone quarry expansion dustup.
Today the Roaring Fork Valley’s most populous municipality finds itself at a sort of metaphorical crossroads. The Glenwood Springs community appears to almost universally view RMR/RMI’s proposed limestone quarry expansion, just north of downtown Glenwood Springs in unincorporated Garfield County along the historic Transfer Trail, from 35 to over 300 acres as a threat to its intertwined ecology and tourism-based economy. Local leaders of this normally business friendly community seem mostly to view RMR/RMI’s politically well-connected ownership as an external threat, lacking genuine interest in, or care for the community, rather than a truly local business. Recent news stories along with RMI CEO Gregory Dangler’s awkwardly accusatory op ed in this newspaper (“Who can we trust in Glenwood Springs?” Feb. 18) lend credence to this perspective. Dangler’s theme of the untrustworthiness of Glenwood’s governmental leadership reads more like a fake news hit piece intended to divide the community rather than an attempt to set the record straight.
When you begin with a credibility problem, common sense implores that you first re-establish that credibility before seeking to persuade others to your views, let alone attack as untrustworthy those whose community’s natural resources you plan to exploit for personal financial gain. Glenwood locals who are in the know that I know tell me that while RMI/RMR’s proposal itself is bad enough, their methods for seeking approval have over the past year — with apologies to Jack Nicholson — rubbed almost everyone’s rhubarb the wrong way. Is it just me or is public relations just not RMR/RMI’s thing?
I know little about mining and natural resource extraction, but I do know an awful lot about municipal public policy. Whether a 10-fold increase in the size of the RMR/RMI quarry is really an existential threat or not, it just doesn’t pass the smell test from a public policy perspective.It’s too much heavy industry too close to town, creating too much environmental impact and too much risk of damage to the community’s unique and delicate natural hot springs ecology right at a time when the recent Highway 82 bridge replacement is catalyzing a positive transformation to Glenwood’s downtown core.
Nothing unites a family, a community, a city, or even a nation like a common enemy, and RMR/RMI has inexplicably proven tone deaf to this very predictable human trait, clumsily angling itself into the role of town villain. And nothing facilitates shared understanding among otherwise disparately attuned neighbors or sharpens a community’s focus more than to collectively face a perceived existential threat.
It’s rare for downvalley matters to rate so highly in Aspen newsprint, but this one clearly merits valleywide attention. Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes’ impassionedguest commentary in this newspaper (“Glenwood Springs is in a fight to save its community, economy and soul” Feb. 8) remains the most read piece on the Aspen Daily News website after over two weeks. He makes a compelling case for denying the quarry expansion. Aspenites should imagine a 300-plus-acre quarry nestled on the western flank of Aspen Mountain, just north of Midnight Mine Road and utilizing Castle Creek Road for Highway 82 access to get a sense of the proposed RMR/RMI quarry expansion’s relative proximity and community impact to their downvalley neighbors. Would such a proposal stand any chance of approval adjacent to Aspen? I think not.
In that sense RMR/RMI may have just gifted Glenwood Springs its most unifying public policy issue ever. The RMR/RMI expansion issue pierces the metaphorically magnetic polarity of the Roaring Fork Valley. It lays bare the social, environmental and economic interdependence of all our communities and therefore merits formal coordinated opposition from Glenwood Springs and Aspen, and every community in between.
Paul Menter can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com