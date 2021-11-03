My procrastination was getting the better of me. It was early Monday morning, less than a day until my deadline, and I had not written a word. That sometimes happens when I consider a controversial column topic, like COVID mask and vaccine mandates. So, there I sat at 5 a.m., reading the first local news reports of the week on the tiny screen of my aged Samsung 8, hoping for divine intervention permitting me to shift my focus to a lighter topic and avoid engaging in the politically divisive subject of the day, week, month and year of 2021.
That’s when it happened. A small brown figure scurried across the kitchen floor, catching my peripheral vision. It ran into the living room, finding temporary cover under a lowboy that serves as both china cabinet and home for the good, decanted bourbon — but only during the holidays. A mouse that had somehow gotten into the house, undoubtedly, to escape the increasingly cold Rocky Mountain nights.
After gathering my wits, I grabbed one of those giant 64-ounce plastic drink cups, the consolation prize for purchasing a far larger convenience store soda than any human body requires. You see, mouse wrangling is in my skill set. I know the necessary components of a humane, homemade mousetrap. Still, a teammate dramatically increases the efficacy of domestic mouse hunting. Two can more easily navigate a furry rodent across the floor to an exposed corner and place the cup over it. Then sliding a magazine or piece of cardboard between the cup and the floor closes the trap. The hunter may then return the terrified and disoriented creature to the wilds to live out the remainder of its short and challenging life near the bottom of the food chain. Common field mice don’t need humans making their lives any tougher. But Sandra was still sleeping and hollering for help at 5 a.m. to catch a mouse was too ego-deflating to consider, so I proceeded with the hunt on my own.
Unfortunately, I’m not as quick as I used to be. The tiny mouse outflanked me and headed for the stairwell and the basement’s abundance of well-suited nooks and crannies for a mouse to hide. Over the edge it went, missing the stairs and falling the distance from the main floor to the basement carpet — more than 10 feet. I made my way down the stairs, turning on lights as I went, peering in every room, but to no avail. It seemed the mouse had successfully eluded me for the time being.
But on my way back toward the main level, I saw it, cowering against the bottom stair where it fell. It was trying to remain unseen by keeping still — a tactic that might work against our local hawk’s raptor vision, adapted to spot tiny movements at long distances, but not against human eyesight from six feet away. I trapped it under the cup. By now Sandra was awake and brought me a thin plastic cutting board to use as the trap’s base. From there it was out into the pre-dawn wilderness for the mouse. Then, mere minutes later, Sandra discovered a second mouse. Together we were able to use that mouse-catching teamwork to shoo it out a sliding glass door.
It was an exciting morning, and I suddenly realized that my longed-for divine intervention had just occurred. I could write about the excitement of mouse trapping! A “fluff piece” was just the ticket. No need to weigh in on the most controversial societal issue of 2021. I was off the hook.
But there was something about the timing of my interaction with those little creatures, leading their brutish and short existences. Even wild mice seeking temporary respite from the elements deserve a chance to live another day on their terms.
For humans in the age of COVID, decisions about the line between human autonomy and governmental control aren’t so simple. The debate about COVID mask and vaccine mandates is an intersectional quagmire of medical, legal, financial and moral/religious arguments both for and against. At this point, the consequent collapse of our societal ability to rationally address such complex matters worries me more than the virus itself.
I am vaccinated and I wear a mask indoors when required. But mandating both behavior and the involuntary inoculation of a human body with an under-tested prototype vaccine of severely limited efficacy are at best divisive and adulterating. At worst, mandating signals a fetish-like infantilization of individual human sovereignty by those who injuriously wield societal power — both public and private. That’s why, as a matter of public policy, mandates of any kind only merit use in genuinely existential circumstances, which these are not.
Locally, an anonymous committee terminates three Aspen Valley Hospital caregivers for refusing on religious grounds to take the prototype vaccine that won’t prevent them from contracting the virus, and therefore from infecting others. Terminate? Is there no rational middle ground here? What about a leave-of-absence until conditions permit unvaccinated employees to work safely again? And remind me, what are those conditions toward which we are striving? Where exactly is that light at the end of the tunnel, dear “leaders?”
These mandates are remindful to me of the mice. Terminating employment for seeking to live on one’s own terms sends the chilling message that this is permanent — not the affliction mind you, but the desire for control over the thoughts and actions of individuals. If such an approach reflects our best laid plans to cope with COVID-19, then the virus itself may be the least of the pandemic’s long-term societal consequences.