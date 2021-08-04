In researching writing angles for the recent torrential rains and incessant Glenwood Canyon mudslides, I reminded myself of John Steinbeck’s tragic 1937 novella “Of Mice and Men.” And yes, I likely owe the great writer an apology for the alliterate homage to his work used for this column’s title. Still, it’s not Steinbeck’s writing but rather the source of his work’s title, the 1785 Robert Burns poem “To a Mouse,” that resonates in relation to the current meteorological and geological disturbances impacting life in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.
In the poem, Burns describes a lost and terrified mouse whose home has been destroyed by a plow turning up the soil:
“You saw the fields laid bare and empty,
And weary winter coming fast,
And cozy here, beneath the blast,
You thought to dwell,
Till crash! The cruel coulter passed
Out through your cell.”
Things often end badly for mice. And the poem’s penultimate stanza that gave Steinbeck his title makes clear that sometimes humans suffer similarly.
“But mouse, you are not alone,
In proving foresight may be in vain:
The best laid schemes of mice and men
Go oft awry,
And leave us nothing but grief and pain,
For promised joy!”
It was just a matter of time until the intersecting forces of fire, rain and the Grizzly Creek’s scarred terrain conspired to bury I-70 under a flow of mud and boulders along what is perhaps the Interstate highway system's most beautiful and costly segment. It’s also important to take the long view on such matters, and it may be a very long view. With the “extreme damage” reported this past Monday yet to be defined in terms of closure time and repair dollars, I suppose it remains possible that, should such disruptions only happen every three decades or so (the Glenwood Canyon section of I-70 was finished in October of 1992), it’s worth the canyon’s spectacular views and above-average maintenance costs.
How much does it cost to maintain the Glenwood Canyon section of I-70? And what are the relative risks of human injury and death in that beautiful landscape relative to a similar length of interstate just outside of, say, the relatively flat lands of Topeka? It’s not a simple economic calculation, but I would guess that Glenwood Canyon is both riskier to human life and costlier to maintain.
And while many lament the additional time to matriculate east, as CDOT endeavors to clear the buried I-70 and effect necessary repairs, it’s also important to remember that this event provides an object lesson in why the Rockies look the way they do. Centuries of wind, fire and rain have conspired to provide our spectacular surrounding scenery. Our desire to engineer humanity’s experience directly into the middle of that beauty — at 70 miles per hour — at least in part compelled the decision to build I-70’s Glenwood Canyon section in the first place.
It’s a delusion that we humans collectively and perpetually reinforce, that we can in fact successfully navigate our way into, out of, around and through, any manner of risks to gain the rewards we most covet. Our rapid advancements in scientific, technological and medical knowledge; the ability to fabricate new and spectacular structures and materials; and our reliance on ever-faster computer processors to model and, now, to decide for us how best to proceed, lies at the root of both human progress and regression.
As we burden computer algorithms with the responsibility of predicting and parsing the impacts of complex systems, our brains seem to revert to a simplistic binary decision-making method that humanity has sought to overcome, going all the way back to our ancient ancestors. Their curious investigation of the natural world, and our relationship to it, moved us toward the scientific method of inquiry. The difference from today? They didn’t have pocket-sized high-powered computers doing their complex thinking for them. They used their brains as, dare I say, God intended.
On a recent downvalley drive to Carbondale from Silt, Google Maps attempted to unnecessarily lead me on a wild jeep road ride across the Thompson Divide’s nearly impassable terrain to avoid the closed section of I-70. Its algorithm interpreted I-70’s eastbound closure as starting west of the intersection with State Highway 82 in Glenwood Springs, since (I presume) it was from those further-west geographic locations that Google users reported the highway’s closure. Google’s default algorithm, apparently free of thoughtful human intervention, led to the recommendation of an unnecessary and dangerous four-hour detour route that barely exists.
Tell me, do multi-billion-dollar tech companies, with thousands of highly paid employees, that so blatantly disregard such egregious errors in their recommendations to users regarding mere vehicular navigation merit the authority to filter anyone’s free speech for any reason whatsoever? I think not.
Are we now pursuing a world where technology, and the benefits of scientific inquiry, have persuaded our narcissistic minds into thinking we can engineer a highway through a chasm whose very presence screams across the ages that it’s wrong for such a structure? Or, to rely so completely on the information fed to us by our mobile devices that, for purposes of complex decision-making, we substitute their rapidly calculating zeros and ones for our brain’s frontal lobes? Such decision-making paradigms guarantee that humanity’s plans will go awry, no matter how well laid.
Such remains our dilemma. That in this age of scientific and technological advancement, the words of a long dead 18th century Scottish poet about the fate of a long-dead mouse remain instructive to understanding the human condition.