Super Bowl LVI’s controversial ending on Sunday portends winter’s end and spring’s advent. And with spring as the old saying goes, hope springs eternal. An impending labor dispute notwithstanding, Major League pitchers and catchers started reporting for spring training yesterday.
Yes, it’s early for my annual baseball column, but I’m in need of a break from matters that actually matter after watching the Super Bowl end in the demise of the small market Bengals to the big market “Hollywood” Rams. It was an ending facilitated by referees who, having left their yellow hankies in their pockets for 58 minutes, started throwing them in LA’s favor with the Rams near the Bengals goal line — four points down and needing a touchdown with time running out.
The 1972 Summer Olympics — in all their tragedy — introduced me as a naïve 10-year-old to the manipulation of sporting event outcomes. The Soviet Union’s three tries to score with three seconds remaining that ended the U.S.’s undefeated Olympic basketball reign provided that lesson. Over the decades, such blatant facilitation of unfair outcomes has necessarily given way to far more subtle methods.
American modern professional sporting events aren’t “fixed” per se. It’s more like they are sometimes opportunistically encouraged by properly positioned officials to end on script, and where better than Hollywood for a scripted ending? I would venture to guess that monetizing a “biggest of them all” market Los Angeles NFL championship lines a lot more pockets with a lot more money than a small-market Cincinnati victory. The Bengals’ mistake was giving the zebra striped opportunists the chance to tilt history just a little bit by not building a multi-score lead when they had the chance in the third quarter.
But I’m here to write about baseball, which, just like professional football, or Olympic basketball for that matter, has its opportunistically encouraged outcomes, as the recent Hall of Fame inclusion snubs for two certain steroid-era players recently reveals. In baseball, it’s different. The game’s nature makes it far harder to opportunistically guide towards a desired outcome. With no clock and no yellow hankies, the baseball umpire’s most influential instrument for in-game influence remains the strike zone. But that rectangle has been digitally emblazoned on high-definition television screens for most of the past two decades, making its expansion to the benefit of favored pitchers far harder than before. In baseball, influencing outcomes more often happens outside the lines.
Excluding Major League career home run champion Barry Bonds, and 354-win pitcher (9th most in history) Roger Clemens from the Hall of Fame, as writers did for the 10th and final time in 2022, is an example of such opportunistic influencing. Both players adapted to the game as it was played and regulated in their era. Both, but particularly sometimes-Aspen-visitor Bonds, mastered their craft in ways almost never seen. And they both did it while avoiding conclusively positive tests for banned substances, sort of. Their respective affiliations with the steroid trafficking Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO) when both were performing at very high levels at advanced ages, screamed steroid use. So, baseball’s virtuous Hall of Fame voters emblazoned their images with a metaphorical scarlet letter “S,” defining them as steroid cheaters who were never irrefutably caught. They’re probably right.
That’s just where professional sports hypocrisy starts. Major League all-time hit king Pete Rose remains banned from baseball’s Hall of Fame for gambling on his team to win back in the ’80s, while recently retired sports superstars pine for gambling sites on TV, radio and social media.
Will the NFL’s recently retired (I hope) and indisputable G.O.A.T., quarterback Tom Brady, who in 2021 led the NFL in passing yards, completions and touchdowns in his 22nd NFL season at the age of 44, receive similar treatment by football Hall of Fame voters? If ever a professional athlete adapted to his sport’s evolving rules and regulations to deliver elevated statistics at an advanced age, it’s Brady. While he did play with underinflated balls (do you remember “deflategate?”), he never tested positive for a banned substance. Plus, Tom’s a skinny guy and doesn’t look like he uses steroids (and by all accounts he doesn’t). So, I doubt it.
I was never a fan of either Bonds or Clemens, and as time marches on, my sense of the Hall of Fame’s importance diminishes. It’s more a museum to the game's history than a shrine to individual greatness. But I don’t get a vote, and baseball writers who do have determined to substitute their own judgment for their unmatched statistics, crossing the invisible line from dispassionate assessment to morality-based advocacy.
While I still love baseball, the Major League version has steadily morphed into something I struggle to watch without frustration. Its beautiful, complex contextual layers have been so diminished by one-dimensional physicality. It’s as if the game’s “Picassos” and “Da Vincis,” like Hank Aaron and Sandy Koufax, to name just two, abdicated their craft to the least of their understudies. Modern-day players are more physically capable, but so narrowly focused on the game’s few elements that incentivize their stratospheric salaries, primarily strikeouts and home runs, that, with a few notable exceptions, they are nowhere near as great as their predecessors who played for relative peanuts.
The late, great Stuart Scott of ESPN fame used to say, “Don't hate the player, hate the game.” But sadly, he didn’t live to see baseball's current devolution, or the NFL’s penchant for opportunistic influence taken to its most artistic level, so far. Such is the state of professional sports. I suppose it’s a good thing it matters so little.
