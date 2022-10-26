In case you weren’t paying close enough attention, the city of Aspen’s politically driven “boycott” of the Aspen Times ended on Oct. 5, 2022. That’s the date that the Times and this newspaper both ran Aspen City Manager Sara Ott’s guest column, “Replacing Castle Creek Bridge takes commitment, money and patience.”
OK, it wasn’t a real “boycott.” Yes, council members John Doyle and Skippy Mesirow along with Mayor Torre (a voting majority of Aspen’s elected leaders) joined 15 other uppervalley elected leaders in signing a letter to Ogden Newspapers’ President and CEO Bob Nutting last June threatening to pull advertisements and notices while refusing interviews with the Aspen Times. But no, the Aspen City Council lacked the courage to follow through on that threat with any official boycott action.
If you recall, the Times fueled that letter by firing Andrew Travers, its new editor whose merely days-old tenure was truncated because he thought the paper’s new owners were serious about journalism when they offered him the job. Instead, in the wake of his green-lighting now Aspen Daily News columnist Roger Marolt’s previously spiked column critical of the $76.2 million Gorsuch Haus sale last March to the OKO Group of Miami, they canned him.
So, there we all were, three weeks ago today, reading an op-ed from the council’s appointed emissary on valleywide political third-rail issues, City Manager Sara Ott, professional full color photo and all. Ott’s column lectured us downvalley types to be patient about the time and money it takes to complete a transportation project as monumental as the Castle Creek Bridge.
In my overly emotional state, the phrase that immediately came to mind was “Gee, thanks Captain Obvious!”
Remember Captain Obvious? He’s that bearded television advertising character who wears the gaudy red military blazer and naval style officer’s cap while hawking rooms for Hotels.com. His comical advertising angle being that those needing a hotel room should obviously use the website to book their reservations. In fact, it’s so obvious that you don’t really need Captain Obvious to tell you.
So much for the political righteousness of a threatened boycott in the face of the council’s desire to frame their position on the Aspen entrance without the accountability of signing it themselves. Just let the city manager authoritatively expound to the huddled downvalley masses the daunting difficulties of providing a rational transportation system in and out of Aspen. Who better to communicate the political realities of those challenges than their highest-ranking appointed executive?
Ott’s politically tinged remarks artfully skirted the most obvious question of the Castle Creek Bridge’s limited capacity of one traffic lane in each direction. By doing so, and not noting long-debated alternatives that would expand the entrance to four lanes, she tacitly set the stage for replacing the current bridge with yet another two-lane facility intentionally under designed for the current traffic demand and out of sync with the highway’s existing four-lane capacity on its either side.
We downvalley commuters have demonstrated decades of patience while waiting for commitment from the city’s elected leaders, and money from the state (the bridge is part of a state highway after all), to finally permit the completion of a reasonable improvement to Aspen’s entrance generally and the bridge specifically.
In other words, the council’s message as delivered by Ott was so obvious, we really didn’t need her to tell us.
What might such a “reasonable improvement” look like? Obviously, a four-lane solution permitting the entrance’s vehicle capacity to match both that of Highway 82 west of the Castle Creek Bridge and Aspen’s Main Street to its east, of two vehicle lanes in each direction, would be one scenario.
Is such a four-lane alignment possible through the S-curves, you ask? The city will tell you no. I’ve never been entirely convinced of that conclusion, although even if it’s possible it wouldn’t be optimal. And the alternative of realigning the entrance, or at least its inbound lanes, across the sacred Marolt Open space has long provided the city’s rampart against political support for such an improvement.
Money? Time? Commitment? How much money and time is wasted daily as workers wait in traffic to enter and exit Aspen? Meanwhile, where is Aspen’s commitment to its environmental goals as idling vehicles spew greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere of America’s self-appointed leading community on climate policy?
Let’s get serious. What the construction of an improved and expanded Aspen entrance, which by necessity includes a new Castle Creek Bridge, will take is political courage, not a Captain Obvious media missive. But when Aspen’s elected leaders won’t even sign their names, and instead assign their head administrator the job of penning such a lecture, it’s clear that political courage remains in preciously short supply. In council-manager forms of government like Aspen’s, such op-eds are the mayor’s purview as the city’s elected political leader.
On the other hand, maybe there’s a missed opportunity in the city’s approach to dealing with matters requiring more political courage than they can muster. Next time the Aspen council trundles out an administrator to deliver a politically charged message via the press, perhaps they can make better use of that full-color photo and adorn him or her in a snappy red Captain Obvious blazer.
That would be unfortunate, but appropriate.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.