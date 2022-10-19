I was toiling with the decision on Sunday night. Do I write about Aspen’s latest political dustup, or do I take the safe route and find a less controversial topic? Then I read Dennis Anderson’s Montrose Daily Press/Delta County Independent column from last Friday (“Boebert’s October Surprise,” Oct. 14). That gave me my answer.
Anderson is no volunteer columnist like me. He’s not a paid opinion writer, reporter or editor. He publishes the two above noted news outlets. So not only does he write, but he writes all the checks. It’s the emerged reality of 21st century journalism.
I was trying to find anything qualifying as actual news about former Aspen Taxi owner Todd Gardner’s recently emerged 2019 blackmail allegation involving former Aspen councilman and current U.S. House District 3 Democratic candidate Adam Frisch. No luck here.
In short, Anderson concludes that because (A) the former Aspen taxi driver claims he blackmailed Frisch into changing his 2019 city council vote on the Aspen mobility lab project and (B) he chose last week to out the story to Breitbart News to spike Frisch’s congressional campaign, therefore (C) current U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is a sewer dweller not unlike the 1960s Southern racists portrayed in the 1988 movie “Mississippi Burning.”
Do you follow that logic? Me neither.
What’s that, you protest? Boebert MUST be behind it? Of course, she’s behind it. Let’s play that out.
Assume Boebert’s opposition research team (A) found the taxi guy with security video from 2017 of Adam Frisch riding his bicycle in an Aspen Airport Business Center parking lot that he (B) used in 2019 to allegedly blackmail Frisch to avoid disclosure of an alleged indiscretion. And let’s say Boebert’s people (C) persuaded taxi guy Gardner to come forward with it now. Does that make Boebert the equivalent of murderers who bury political opponents in earthen dams like the Mississippi racists of a half-century ago?
It’s a rhetorical question. Logic doesn’t care about your emotionally based political views, and even opinion journalism should, at some level, nod to its dispassionate power.
Why? Here’s an example. In validating such absurd logic, Anderson opened the door to concluding that (A) the October 2016 outing of the 2005 Donald Trump Access Hollywood (“Grab ‘em by the p****”) video to (B) spike Trump’s presidential campaign (C) means his opponent Hillary Clinton, like Boebert, also is the equivalent of racists who murder and bury political opponents in earthen dams.
On second thought, that’s not an ideal comparison.
How about this one. Remember Dr. Christine Blasey Ford? She brought us 2018’s salacious Brett Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on his Supreme Court nomination with only her four-decade-old memory of sexual assault as evidence. Personally, I found her testimony credible, meaning I think she thought she was telling the truth. But without some corroboration, any corroboration, it’s impossible for me to conclude that she was in fact telling the truth. Memory of long-ago trauma can be quite unclear. Yet, there the entire nation was, transfixed by the spectacle.
Unlike Blasey Ford, former Aspen Taxi owner Gardner, along with his 3-year-old memory, brought security video, emails, and a corroborating (but so far anonymous) witness to his claim of blackmailing Frisch. He seems credible in his recorded video admission of engaging in criminal activity (blackmail is a crime after all) — if also just a tad creepy.
And here we all are. The gauntlet to get to Capitol Hill is long and sordid, particularly when a vulnerable House seat is up for grabs. Running that gauntlet comes at a price. To date, Boebert has endured countless smear attempts, including altered photographs supposedly showing her grabbing at a man’s private parts and most recently an allegation that she killed a neighbor’s dog that came on her property. Both are patently false. But in her case, since she’s Lauren Boebert, the ends justify the means.
Boebert didn’t make today’s rules of national political decorum (or lack thereof), but after being treated thusly and then presented with an allegation impugning her opponent’s character (like the two other women noted here, Clinton and Blasey Ford), she used it.It’s not pretty, but nothing about using it makes Boebert the Colorado reincarnation of “Mississippi Burning’s” Cecil Ray Price.
On Monday, both this paper and The Aspen Times ran stories about the CD3 race that focused on the local angle, meaning Frisch. Both obliquely referenced Gardner’s allegations and relied solely on Frisch’s quotes in his own defense.
So, lots of questions remain unanswered.
Hopefully more in-depth investigative stories are in the works, because if it had been 5-year-old security video of Boebert riding her bicycle around a Silt parking lot, along with the verbal statement of a taxi driver claiming a third person saw her having sex in a storage locker, my guess is it would have been on the front page, above the fold, in the New York Times the next day. Such is the asymmetrical reality of modern American journalism where, more and more, the check writers also write — or at least control — the opinions.
But there is just one theme all these occurrences have in common, from newspaper publishers using flawed logic, to salacious judicial committee hearings, to doctored photos and fabricated smears, to taxi drivers confessing to blackmailing politicians. In the end, politics brings out the worst in all of us, and in that context, while someone will win this election, we all ultimately lose.