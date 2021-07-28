Washington Irving’s 1819 short story about a Dutch American immigrant who encounters a group of mountain people playing nine pins in New York’s Catskill Mountains, drinks a bit of their hooch and falls asleep for 20 years came to mind in my travels last week.
The story form, that of an individual (or in some cases a group) that falls asleep, misses a significant time period and must adapt to futuristic surroundings upon re-awakening, can be found in cultures worldwide beginning in prehistory. The story lines are all somewhat different, but the cornerstone condition remains the same, a person encounters an unknown group, or some hazard, and hides or falls asleep, and with the help of some unseen power or effect, survives by sleeping for an extended time, awakening much later.
In the case of old Rip, there was something mystical about the mountain people he encountered, later in the story revealed as likely the ghosts of Henry Hudson’s (think Hudson River) crew and their liquor, from his 17th century Dutch East India company trading ship the Halve Maen.
For me, the moral of the Rip Van Winkle story was always about the hazards of distraction. Rip went to the woods with his dog seeking distraction from his nagging wife — nagging that, by the story’s account, the languid villager likely deserved. Finding his distraction, he proceeded to imbibe in the nine-pin players’ liquor with no regard for his responsibilities at home, which based on Irving’s portrayal, he was not very good at in any case.
It’s an easy metaphor for our modern world driven by social media. In a sense, life has become a kind of online short story, or perhaps a series of them. More and more of us choose to live from one distraction to the next rather than for the substance of our lives. Creating things substantive requires effort. Instead, we seek the next dopamine hit triggered in our brains by the responses to our latest Facebook post or Instagram picture. Meanwhile, the line between reality and our fabricated virtual personas continues to fade and blur.
Last week’s long planned excursion to Sedona, that center of mystical energy and red rock beauty, morphed into an opportunity for my wife and I to grieve the recent loss of a friend named Rich. He did not die from COVID-19, but its societal impact made a formal gathering to mourn his passing impractical. It was an all too common outcome, having sadly and tragically played out millions of times worldwide over the past 15 months, as loved ones have been unable to gather to remember and collectively grieve their losses. Consequently, we arranged to visit with his wife Diana privately at their home in Phoenix.
As the day, and our visit, wound down, Diana went to a kitchen cabinet and pulled out an almost empty bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbon. “I saved you the last sip”, she said, handing it to me along with a highball glass on which was etched the phrase “Living well is the best revenge.”
A memory rushed back to me. At one point many years ago when we all lived in Washington state, Rich had made a point of cleaning out all the Washington State liquor stores of their entire allocation of the rare spirit which was, if memory serves, five bottles, at a time before its cost skyrocketed to $1,000 a bottle. This was the final remaining sip from that long ago acquisition. Had he saved it as an investment it would have yielded a pretty penny. He didn’t. He did what you are supposed to do with good bourbon, and with anything substantively related to living well. He savored it, slowly.
After the visit, we navigated the unseasonably rainy weather back to our Sedona hotel. The drive gave my mind time to unpack the day, and the uncanny intersection of the Rip Van Winkle story, and that final sip of his namesake bourbon. I remembered that at the end of Washington Irving’s short story, Rip the idle villager who slept through the American Revolution, and demonstrated indifference to his wife’s passing, resumed his disconnected and distracted life as a resident of his daughter’s house. Two decades lost and the death of his children’s mother failed to jolt Rip into recognizing the price of his distraction.
Rich, on the other hand, was not one to be taken in by distraction. From its very beginning, he had intentionally and entirely foregone a social media presence. Instead, he worked, wrote letters, made phone calls, traveled, occasionally drank good bourbon and made genuine personal connections and experiences the hallmarks of his life.
Don’t get me wrong, social media appropriately utilized brings great value to people’s lives, including mine. But Rip’s story is a cautionary tale that translates well to what we all at some level delude ourselves into thinking we are seeking through our screens where, if we’re not careful, we superficially interact with mere avatars. At best, they are avatars of those we care about. But often, much like the idle Rip, and entirely unlike Rich, we risk being distracted by the meaninglessness residing at social media’s lowest common denominator, from which nothing substantive will ever result.
Email Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.