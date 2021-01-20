John C. Osgood was Colorado’s original “Robber Baron.” The founder of the Colorado Fuel Company in 1882, he purchased large swaths of Western Slope land for the mining and production of coal. He also founded the town of Redstone — 22.5 miles due west of Aspen as the crow flies — in the late 19th century. He designed Redstone as a “capitalist welfare” company town (think Tennessee Ernie Ford and “16 tons – what do you get? Another year older and deeper in debt”) for the mining and distilling of coal to coke. The coke was then used in his Pueblo foundry for iron production.
Historians commonly apply the denigrating term “Robber Baron” to Reconstruction- and Industrial-Revolution era capitalists who exploited workers through an economic system whose governmental protections struggled to keep pace with the Industrial Revolution’s growth and innovation. Names like Cornelius Vanderbilt, Andrew Carnegie, John D. Rockefeller, and J.P. Morgan are a few of the more commonly known and referenced barons of industry and finance during those wild and relatively unregulated early days.
These captains of industry wielded great control over how the lives of the masses would be shaped for the foreseeable future — mostly, but not always, for the better. The businesses that generated their wealth also laid the foundation for virtually all modern-day transportation, communication, sanitation, heath and philanthropic systems from which we all benefit. But all that good came at a cost. Child labor, union busting, government corruption, environmental destruction and what most would agree in retrospect was the disproportionate distribution of wealth, as well as the adverse impact on individual rights that often resulted from their visionary endeavors.
A century later, our modern-day corporate equivalents to these giants of the Industrial Revolution include the titans of the information age: the likes of Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and the ubiquitous Elon Musk, among many others. Unlike Osgood, who lived in Redstone for a period of his life, this generation of corporate elites doesn’t come to the Aspen area to exploit our natural resources, at least not in the same manner as their predecessors.
Like their Industrial Revolution counterparts before them, their innovations have made most of our lives far better, and in doing so they have laid the foundation for the next century of entrepreneurial change agents to, hopefully, continue this virtuous cycle of beneficial change and development. But also like their predecessors, the cost to the rest of us in terms of our rights and freedoms remains an open question as the regulatory controls around their visionary endeavors struggle to keep pace.
Consequently, some things remain unchanged — or, more precisely, moved offshore to avoid the legitimate protections now afforded to American workers. Their reliance on nations and regimes offering cheap labor and materials that vastly improve their bottom lines dictates their oligarchical world view, as “Big Tech” continues to grow and innovate and impact our lives in ever more intrusive ways. It also forces smaller innovators and entrepreneurs to follow their lead to remain competitive. It’s a circle of economic growth that by all accounts may not in the end be entirely virtuous.
It should neither surprise nor enrage anyone that today’s rich remain focused on getting richer. But it should confound all of us that the federal government is so transparently complicit in their growth in wealth. According to Business Insider, since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown last March, American billionaires have seen their wealth spike an estimated $639 billion. Among this group, Business Insider estimates that the world’s two richest humans, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, have seen their respective net worths increase $48 billion and $17.2 billion, to $182 billion and $185 billion, respectively. Lesser oligarch Jack Dorsey, of Twitter fame, boasts a current net wealth of about $13 billion, a more than doubling since last May, when it was estimated at $5.1 billion.
Meanwhile, everyday Americans struggle to endure the prolonged COVID-19 economic impacts and governmental restrictions on one third of the federal government’s payroll protection benefits — with the other two thirds going to major corporations, including those owned by such actual and would-be economic oligarchs. And our national debt, for which we all ultimately carry an equal share, has spiked 20% — or $4.6 trillion in 12 months — to a stratospheric $27.8 trillion, give or take.
This ever-growing and contemporaneously occurring wealth disparity and debt explosion wouldn’t be quite so ominous if it didn’t seem like some of these captains of the technology age are hell bent on using their government-subsidized wealth and power to shape the world in their image: Amazon, Apple and Google’s coordinated de-platforming of social media startup Parler for failing, in their estimation, to moderate its content and remove threats of violence being just the most recent example. By comparison, established left-leaning social media giant Facebook encountered no such opposition despite thousands of calls for violence on its platform which were only addressed after Reuters and other news services reported on them in the run-up to last November’s election.
But such acts of duplicitously enlightened self interest are not entirely new. The Robber Barons of old dispatched with extreme ruthlessness their start-up competitors and moved to shape the lives of the masses in ways that benefited them. And they too benefited from government largesse to expand their empires and fortunes. The only real difference might be the number of zeros in the dollar amounts involved.
The lesson? I suppose, the more things change, the more they stay the same. We all benefit from, and pay the cost of, the Robber Barons of our age.