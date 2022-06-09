Editor:
As I read Paul Menter’s columns each week in the opinion section of the paper, I’m amazed at his thoughtful and common sense approach to his opinions. I vote for Paul Menter for benevolent dictator!
Frank Spofford
Aspen
