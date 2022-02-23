Carl Sandburg was one of America’s greatest writers. Born in 1878, his life experience included the second industrial revolution and two world wars. His expansive, rambling poetry reflected his affection for, and connection to, a growing and expanding nation. He won Pulitzer prizes for two of his poetic works, “Chicago Poems” and “Cornhuskers.” He won a third Pulitzer for his multi-volume Abraham Lincoln biography. When he died in 1967, President Lyndon Johnson said of him, “Sandburg was more than the voice of America, more than the poet of its strength and genius. He was America.”
So, imagine my surprise last week when, rather than due to his brilliance as a writer, I was reminded of Sandburg because of his timeless wit. One of his most famous quotations regards the tactics of courthouse litigators in response to the circumstances of their cases: “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
And what, you ask, prodded my memory of this ageless quotation? It was nothing short of the city of Aspen’s legal filing in defense of its December 2021 residential development application and short-term rental license emergency moratoriums against the Aspen Board of Realtors’ request for a preliminary injunction. ABOR asserts the two moratoriums were enacted in procedural contravention to state open meetings law and city of Aspen charter requirements for public notice and citizen input. Pitkin County District Court hosts a two-day hearing to sort out ABORs allegations and the city’s defenses starting Thursday. It could be a popcorn-worthy show.
I doubt seriously that the city’s litigators will pound the table and yell during the upcoming hearing, but the Feb. 1 reply to ABOR’s preliminary injunction request reveals the city’s true sentiment towards ABOR, the entity that deigns to challenge its authority to restrain private property rights without adhering to clearly stated legal requirements for proper community notice. In addition to their reply’s articulated defenses presumably predicated on law and facts, Aspen’s barristers, in what my mind interprets as a written example of Sandburg’s table-pounding and hell-yelling, claim the moral high ground by declaring ABOR a denizen of greed, motivated solely by its members’ personal financial gain.
Specifically, the city’s name calling spasm appears on pages 18 and 19 of its Feb. 1 reply: “It is improper to assume that the majority of the City’s citizens do not support the goals of the Ordinance based on the complaints of a few who are clearly motivated by financial gain …Explicit in the Ordinance is the City’s desires to promote well planned growth and protect the health, safety and welfare of its citizens through its land use regulation. In contrast, ABOR’s only interest is in the financial profits of its members.”
I’m not an attorney and I don’t have a dog in this hunt in any way, shape or form. But I have read my share of legal briefs in my many professional roles, including as Aspen’s finance director. It’s not unusual for attorneys to color their legal briefs with critiques of their opponent’s arguments that are based neither on the law or the facts. Such persuasively intended “Sandburg invective” (to coin a phrase) commentary is common.
What is not common, in my observation and experience, is for a municipality charged with serving its entire community to declare so starkly and singularly the moral and ethical depravity of a citizen group for exercising the rights granted to them by their government — and intended as a check against government overreach.
The city of Aspen’s written reply could not be clearer. Perhaps, and hopefully, Aspen’s elected leaders don’t feel this way as individual private citizens. But collectively as the city’s elected leadership, those words reflect an authoritarian contempt for Aspen’s real estate community as money-grubbing “greed-heads.”
Consider the irony. Last December, the city attempted — in the absence of contemporaneous analysis or community input — to almost triple its free-market residential redevelopment fees to support its (quite vital) affordable housing program. Now, less than two brief months later in a legal brief, the city accuses ABOR, an organization whose members helped pressure the city council to delay its unsubstantiated attempt to exact value from private property owners through those increased fees, of being solely motivated by greed.
In the city’s official view, ABOR members need to remember their place as RETT generators for the common good, not defenders of the individual rights of community members. And where better to articulate that reminder than as persuasive color in a legal brief?
Yes, the proverbial pot calleth the kettle black.
I cannot predict the outcome of the impending hearing. Perhaps the city’s legal and factual defenses in support of their dual moratoria are airtight. Perhaps their ad-hominem attack on the very individuals whose work makes possible the collection of Aspen’s RETT tax and consequently the subsidized housing program’s very existence reflects the legitimate frustrations of Aspen’s governmental champions of equality. More likely, however, it reflects a far deeper, long-smoldering divisive sentiment cast from one side of a growing community divide at the other over a taxpayer-subsidized housing program originally intended to foster community inclusivity.
Even in the face of a legal challenge, and even if their law- and fact-based defenses emerge victorious, it remains the council’s job to heal rather than foment such community division. Irrespective of the law, or the facts, the city’s “Sandburg invective” alleging mere greed as ABOR’s sole motivation behind its preliminary injunction request scars the entire Aspen community.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.