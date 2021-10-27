Question: If I told you that, for $2.1 million dollars, you could secure ownership of a prime parcel of downtown Aspen commercial real estate, would you consider that possibility too good to be true? For the rest of us, yes, it would be too good to be true, but for Aspen Film, it’s the reality of their opportunity to own the Isis Theatre in downtown Aspen.
It’s a circumstance borne of a long-ago collaboration that was more like a tenuously negotiated peace treaty among three hostile nations, all possessing something necessary for the others to achieve their desired ends. As Aspen’s finance director, I spent much of 2006 facilitating the original “Save the Isis” deal. It was the height of the pre-Great Recession real estate boom, and the Isis’s owners were threatening to sell the theater to the highest bidder. Like today, there was much loud wailing and gnashing of teeth at the potential loss of Aspen’s only remaining first-run movie theater.
I became involved when then-City Manager Steve Barwick asked me to “come up with an interest rate” to charge Aspen Film for a loan from the city to purchase the Isis. His request was a consequence of quiet discussions with Aspen Film’s leadership about how to save the Isis and keep first-run movies playing in Aspen. Such a deal would permit Aspen Film to own the Isis, providing a permanent home for their programming and events, as well as an extremely valuable balance sheet asset.
While I was entirely outside the loop of those talks, as the city’s de-facto grants officer, I had reviewed Aspen Film’s financials as part of their annual grant application to the city. I knew their financial condition wouldn’t support such an arrangement.
Achieving the dual goals of saving the Isis and first-run movies in Aspen and structuring a deal that would end in Aspen Film owning the theater would take some creativity. The city could not involve itself in saving the Isis without the strong presence of community purpose, which was provided by Aspen Film’s involvement and path to Isis ownership. Aspen Film couldn’t afford the Isis without the city’s facilitation and a retail presence on the site to absorb a significant percentage of the acquisition and operating cost.
Enter the third party to the deal, the Isis Property Group LLC and their goal to bring retail business to the Isis facility. Their interest was in converting one of the Isis theater’s larger upstairs screens into two retail stores, transforming the Isis from a five-screen to a four-screen multiplex. In doing so, they would take on a major chunk of the property’s acquisition and operating cost.
To say the negotiations were difficult would be an understatement. At one point, I had to end a meeting in my office prematurely due to the threat of fisticuffs. But in October of 2006, Mayor Helen Klanderud announced the public/private/nonprofit partnership among the city, Aspen Film and the Isis Property Group to save the Isis Theatre. The city used its stellar credit rating to finance the purchase, the Isis Property Group found its tenants, including the Peter Lik photography store that has been there since day one, and Aspen Film was given the opportunity to own the Isis Theatre once the financing was paid off in 2037. All of this was structured without the use of taxpayer funds and without Aspen Film having to raise a penny in donations outside of a one-time contribution generously provided by one of Aspen’s premier philanthropists, Boogie Weinglass, which served as Aspen Film’s down payment on their portion of the acquisition. It was a solid, creative agreement based on a sound fiscal structure that gave everyone the opportunity to see their goals fulfilled.
Flash forward to 2020 and the COVID crisis sends the entire movie industry reeling. Aspen Film’s Isis sub-tenant, theater operator Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, reneges on their lease agreement and $300,000 or so in back rent, leaving the city and Aspen Film holding the bag, and bringing the “Save the Isis” sequel into focus.
Granted, COVID was an unpredicted economic disruption, but I still have questions. After a decade-and-a-half of theater operations, using other people’s money in the form of Boogie’s original donation and Metropolitan Theatres’ lease payments to cover the purchase financing, Aspen Film was unable to fund raise or save any of its own money as a contingency fund to protect its interest in the Isis Building? The Pitkin County assessor currently values the Isis at $5.1 million, $3 million more than the $2.1 million required to secure its purchase. Call me crazy, but it seems as though such a long-term strategy would have been in Aspen Film’s interests. It also seems that, unlike 2006, while there is plenty of value, there is precious little creativity, and therefore Aspen taxpayers are now footing the building’s mortgage — at least temporarily.
Meanwhile, Aspen Film waits for the result of the city’s ballot measure 2A, which is intended to free up Wheeler RETT funds for arts nonprofits. According to a July 30 staff report to the city council, if 2A passes and arts grants are shifted from the general fund to the Wheeler fund, the city plans to use freed-up general-fund taxpayer dollars to pay the annual debt service on the Isis financing while they negotiate with Aspen Film over the remaining $2.1 million for them to gain Isis ownership. So much for the potential cascading financial benefit to non-arts nonprofits of that ballot measure.
Well, there’s an old saying about Hollywood movie sequels — they’re usually not as good as the original. Such seems to be the case with Aspen movie theater sequels as well.