If, a few years ago, you would have told me that in 2023, the Colorado state legislature would propose a bill that usurps local zoning authority across the state and places it in the hands of a state bureaucracy, all allegedly in the name of affordable housing, I would have asked you where you were hiding your tinfoil hat.
But that’s exactly what Colorado Senate Bill 213 seeks to do. It’s a bill that screams for anyone who believes in keeping as much government regulatory control as possible at the local level to take notice now, before it’s too late. And not just for the impacts of this individual bill, but for the change in oversight authority SB 213 could portend for all governmental regulations currently under local control.
In a nutshell, SB 213 creates a top-down structure for zoning control and housing development planning in Colorado’s urban and “rural resort job center municipalities” identified in the bill. It mandates that these local municipalities add housing at levels “assigned to them” by the state of Colorado. The bill sets state-imposed housing density requirements for impacted municipalities and prohibits local adoption of zoning laws that make meeting that mandated housing density “infeasible.”
The bill claims to be about affordable housing, but it’s not. Despite the fact that the word “affordable” appears 62 times in its currently amended text, the bill is really about property taxes and state government control. More on that later.
When we think of affordable housing in the Roaring Fork Valley, we think of deed-restricted ownership and rental homes that receive direct subsidies from municipal taxes and/or development approval requirements granted by city councils and county commissions. Most prominently, we think of the affordable housing program managed by the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, otherwise known as APCHA.
But SB 213 isn’t about that kind of affordable housing. Unlike the word affordable, the words “deed restricted” don’t appear once in the text of SB 213. The bill’s proponents appear to be arguing that by mandating higher housing density and making such density a use by right for property owners, they can leverage the economic law of supply and demand into an overall downward shift in the price of housing. Build more housing, and the price will go down.
On its face, this doesn’t seem unreasonable. But like any well-crafted deception, SB 213 contains threads of rationality. Adding housing density along transit corridors and near transportation hubs, as a use by right as the bill stipulates, makes sense from both a land use and transportation planning perspective. But it won’t make housing less expensive. That provision, and the bill’s other growth and density mandates, will simply permit developers to build more expensive housing on smaller plots of land. Without reform in the development approval process, and reductions in government exactions for new development, the base cost of building new housing will keep free-market housing prices high.
But once built, that new development housing will begin generating new property taxes. Which brings us to the rest of the story. “Chalkbeat Colorado,” an online news source dedicated to education reporting in Colorado, predicted what we are experiencing in an article that first appeared exactly a year ago today titled “Fully fund K-12 schools? Colorado lawmakers say maybe next year.”
As the story explains, the state of Colorado has failed since 2009 to fully fund the education requirements laid out in the year 2000’s voter approved Amendment 23, missing the mark over the past 13 years by a cool $10 billion. Under Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR), the only way to reliably add property tax revenue is either through local elections to increase taxes more than the state constitution requires, or through new development.
Call me crazy, but SB 213 sure looks to me like a pro-growth wolf of a bill dressed up in affordable housing sheep’s clothing whose real intent is to offset a portion of the legislature’s future education funding obligations with higher local property taxes. There is, after all, no better way for politicians to keep their promises than by getting other people to pay for them.
But even that’s not my biggest concern with SB 213. No, my biggest concern is the precedent this bill might set. If SB 213 becomes law, and the state wrangles control of the primary levers of residential zoning away from most of its local governments, what other local government regulations will the legislature be incentivized to take next?
What do local governments regulate? Commercial and industrial development. Environmental health. Public safety. And yes, education. All these areas of governmental regulation function under frameworks of cooperative funding and regulatory oversight. But if the state legislature can shift the regulatory balance in an area where it previously had virtually no role, that being residential zoning, what is to stop them from shifting the balance more toward state control in all other areas of cooperative government regulation?
With tinfoil hat firmly in place, I ask you to imagine with me. In a few years, the Colorado legislature decides that local law enforcement is duplicative, inefficient and expensive. Wouldn’t it just be so much better for everyone if Colorado just had one law enforcement agency?
Seems crazy now. Let’s see what it feels like in a few years.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com