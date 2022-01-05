We live in the age of unrelenting, ever-accelerating scientific advancement. Humanity’s developments in the realm of the hard sciences are now reaching levels where the humans who envisioned and set them in motion are having difficulty keeping up with them. Rather than slow down to consider the moral, ethical or philosophical implications of our careening scientific progress, we seem to have subordinated those other thought-based dimensions of humanity that have rounded out our minds and souls and served as a kind of gravitational center to our insatiable need for experimentation, categorizing them as less and less necessary to our future.
More and more, science is presented as the only answer to everything, and with scientific advancement comes complexity. Few among us truly grasp the discipline and structure of the scientific method of inquiry, so we must rely on the minority among us who are scientists to divine scientific truth for our collective benefit.
“Trust the science” has become a more and more common phrase that we hear in relation to matters of public debate from climate change to Covid-19, and all matters in between. And therein lies the rub. Trusting in the value of the scientific method, the “science” itself — if you choose to use such sloppy intellectual shorthand — as an invaluable tool to humanity’s future is one thing. Blindly trusting the scientists, who are, after all, fallible human beings just like the rest of us, is an entirely different matter.
The problem is not “the science.” The problem is that science, like all other forms of inquiry structured to lead humanity towards a more perfect understanding of ourselves and our universe, is conducted by imperfect humans. And woe to those scientists who, wittingly or not, interpose themselves between science and society when such matters intersect with public policy. In this day and age, there is money to be made in science. Real money.
Long gone are the days when scientists were the outcasts, the strange ones who challenged centuries-old notions regarding the nature of the world. Today, if you’re not scientifically minded, you’ve got two strikes against you already (to invoke a baseball metaphor, which is, after all, a science-based endeavor in its own right). Dr. Fauci, a federal government employee, makes more than the president from his federal salary. Imagine what Pfizer, Moderna and J&J pay their key executives. There is great financial motivation to move quickly and provide rapid, profitable answers to emerging questions and challenges.
Compounding the matter lies the unavoidable fact that most of us just don’t understand how scientific inquiry works. I don’t consider myself ignorant of scientific principles, but I am sufficiently self-aware to know that I’m no scientist. I like to think that I understand enough to know that I don’t understand enough to cogently converse in the detailed complexities of scientific inquiry. I do like to think that I am conversant enough to engage in the public-policy-level workings of how scientific findings should impact public policy. Why do I think that? Because, if I’m not, then most who engage in such conversations aren’t either.
So, what’s a person to do when faced with the societally proposed scientific maxim to “trust” in something he or she knows he or she doesn’t understand well enough to trust on the basis of its evaluative method? Rely on the “experts?” Get out the Ouija board (never a good idea)? Or wrench out some other method of inquiry to test the scientific maxim against religious or moral or ethical beliefs principles?
Is it ethical to require young children to take prototype vaccines for which almost no data exists as to their long-term side effects, because they have existed for mere months? Historically, medical professionals have often intentionally waited years, even decades before broadly deploying vaccines across the entire population for this very reason.
A college biology professor once told me that if a teacher cannot explain a complex subject in a manner that simply, yet completely, contextualizes the issue, he or she probably doesn’t understand it well enough to be teaching it. Such a statement might itself suffer from the very oversimplification it seeks to illustrate, but the point remains worth considering.
Simple is not simplistic. There is a difference between explaining things simply and giving simplistic answers. Simple answers to complex questions are honest, contextual and are typically derived from years or decades of study and evaluation necessary to boil issues down to their relevant core matters. Simplistic answers on the other hand are opportunistic, often self-serving, and, in matters of public policy, are usually shaded towards advocacy rather than truth.
This is the challenge faced by modern public-policy makers, and not just regarding issues related to the intersection of science with public policy — although mask and vaccine mandates have certainly brought that subject to the fore in the past year. Pretty much every public policy matter is excruciatingly complicated these days. From taxation to workforce housing to environmental protection to transportation. It’s hard work to learn enough about an issue to explain its causes and consequences simply, in a manner that constituents can grasp and understand, without being simplistic. But that is the challenge. And it would benefit from a re-rounding out of our evaluation process to more substantively include the moral and ethical methods of inquiry that played such a central role in the development of our system of laws, on emerging, complex scientifically oriented public policy issues.
I hope I’m wrong, but It’s not clear to me that most of our current leaders, be they local, state or federal, are up to the task.
