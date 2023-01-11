Last week, as reported in this newspaper (“Mesirow announces reelection campaign for city council,” Jan. 5), Aspen Councilman Skippy Mesirow used the park named after modern Aspen founder Walter Paepcke as backdrop to announce his intention to run for reelection in March.
Casting himself in the role of visionary for Aspen’s future, he called for a rededication to Paepcke’s pilfered (from the YMCA, you can look it up) “mind, body, spirit” Aspen Idea brand. Using government-led, meaning Skippy-led, “modern times” social engineering, his initiatives will include a so-called development-neutral model for affordable housing, implementation of a “vacancy tax” on free-market residences and a private-vehicle-free “restored commons” in the downtown core. He envisions Aspen as a place where “busboys and billionaires” collaboratively conjure a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Imagine it with me. Not unlike that industrialist Paepcke before him who also made his fortune from cardboard boxes, Skippy’s magical changes to Aspen’s core will, like gravity itself, draw the likes of Jeff Bezos to board one of Skippy’s free on-demand shuttles for a ride from his father’s house to Aspen’s “restored commons.” There, he will find a busboy — or perhaps a busgirl — waiting eagerly to collaborate with him on designing something visionary and sustainable: planet-saving delivery logistics for the world’s largest direct-to-consumer marketplace maybe?
I’m not holding my breath — and if you’re an Aspen voter, you shouldn’t either.
Words matter in political speeches, and among Skippy’s many multi-syllabic, overly aggrandized words (“development-neutral housing”) are the three meriting closest scrutiny. How does Skippy propose to develop affordable housing neutrally? Presumably by repurposing existing buildings from other purposes, thereby eliminating new construction. And how will he do that?
Well, if you own free-market residential property in Aspen, maybe he can use your house. Enter the “vacancy tax,” intended to incentivize unoccupied free-market residence owners to rent their homes to those more local than they. Unoccupied residences merely serve the interest of their owners — to appreciate in value, and perhaps host a periodic family ski vacation. In the eyes of Aspen’s self-appointed visionary, such properties merit a higher purpose than merely providing the city with property and real estate transfer taxes while imposing a proportionately low public service burden. They merit Skippy’s purpose, to house those more local than the absent property owners, or generate even more taxes to cover the cost of services they don’t require.
But how local, and what kind of tax? Vacant homes are, by definition, vacant. So, unlike short-term rental properties licensed and taxed by the city, there is no rent, so a sales or lodging tax is out. Vacant homes also are unlikely to generate any non-rental income. So even if a local income tax narrowly applicable only to unoccupied free-market residences was possible (as opposed to, let’s say, deed-restricted residences granted governmental dispensation for use as income-generating offices by APCHA hearing officers), that wouldn’t work either.
That leaves property tax as the only potential “vacancy tax” option for free-market Aspen homes that serve no other purpose than to benefit their owners. Deed-restricted properties, which come with an occupancy and employment requirement, would be exempt from the tax despite the 400 or so unoccupied bedrooms in the deed-restricted housing inventory. As deed-restricted residents are about half of Aspen’s voter base, this fact virtually assures a new vacancy tax’s passage.
Questions abound. How does Skippy determine which free-market homes are vacant and therefore taxable, and which homes are occupied and therefore not taxable? Must the properties be occupied 12 months a year? What defines an “occupant” for purposes of “vacancy” tax exemption? Must at least one “occupant” of a free-market home be a local worker for the home to avoid the tax? What if it’s a really big home? Must two local workers live in it to avoid the tax? Won’t regulating and enforcing such a divisive tax require an army of new government bureaucrats with police power?
How does Skippy propose to set the “vacancy tax” rate? And how much money will it generate? Will it be like other property taxes based on the home’s taxable value? Or will he base it on a flat tax schedule? Are homes with more bedrooms taxed at a higher rate? Given the clearly unfunded cost of the proposed Lumberyard project, expect the targeted dollar value to be in the tens of millions annually. Let’s be real, this is all about the money needed to pay for yet-to-be-developed affordable housing and has very little to do with actually converting vacant free-market residences to local rentals.
Aspen just gained voter approval last November for millions in annual STR taxes on free-market residential properties that allegedly damage the community because they generate too much negative tourism impact on Aspen’s tourism economy. Think of them as “non-vacancy” taxes. So, I can’t wait to read the six-figure consultant’s report (there’s always a six-figure consultant’s report) justifying a “vacancy” tax on similar properties that generate close to zero tourism impact on Aspen’s tourism economy while delivering millions in property and real estate transfer taxes to the city’s coffers annually. It will be fun to watch.
Skippy’s persona doesn’t ooze “Big Brother,” but his boulevard of bad policy ideas does. Billionaires are not going to brainstorm with busboys. Private vehicles are not going to be eliminated from Aspen’s streets. And a “vacancy tax” to incentivize the use of free-market residences for full-time resident housing will further split Aspen’s already deeply divided community while also driving free-market property values even higher.