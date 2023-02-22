Last week, Aspen City Council member Skippy Mesirow put forward in this newspaper a 1,230-word missive that lays out his rationale for a new vacancy property tax to, as he puts it, “… deliver the future that we want” (“Housing and the case for a vacancy tax,” Feb. 16, 2023). This new tax will increase Aspen government’s influence over private property ownership, but as you will see, despite his assertions to the contrary, it will likely produce no new affordable housing units. I only have 950 words or so at my disposal, and I’ve already used about a hundred of them, so I will be succinct.
Skippy’s claim that the 287-unit Lumberyard project will “utilize nearly all city housing funds for a decade and deliver fewer bedrooms than we risk losing to expiring deed restrictions” provides his first predicate for the new tax. The threads of truth it contains make it particularly pernicious.
First, at $400 million for 287 units, the Lumberyard won’t require “nearly” all, it will require more than all the city’s housing tax revenues for the next two decades, and only if RETT and sales tax collections average $20 million per year, which they won’t. The city’s 2023 budget assumes an average of only $12.43 million annually for the next five years.
Second, Skippy’s word “risk” is the wrong word to apply to the likelihood of losing more housing units than the 287-unit Lumberyard can replace. The right word is “certainty,” as in there is a 100% certainty that the city will lose a total of 502 affordable housing units, fully 15% of APCHA’s affordable housing inventory, in future years because Skippy and his fellow council members have to date failed to procure the permanent extension of their expiring deed restrictions. According to a Dec. 2, 2019, Aspen Times story (“Community to lose a significant chunk of designated affordable housing”) those 502 units “will eventually become free market properties and taken out of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority inventory.”
The first of those expiring deed restrictions, on the Cipriano-Taylor condo, was released in 2020. Most are released in the 2030s and the remainder are released based on the terms of a slightly macabre legal settlement that fixes the release date 21 years after the death of the final county commissioner who approved the project.
As The Aspen Times story describes, Aspen’s city council had a chance in January 2020 to spend $10 million to preserve 143 of those 502 expiring deed restrictions at the Centennial complex. But the council permitted that opportunity to lapse, and Centennial was sold to a new private owner who will likely receive a windfall once the deed restrictions expire. At the Lumberyard project’s average estimated per-unit cost of about $1.393 million, preserving those Centennial deed restrictions for $10 million in 2020 would have saved Aspen just shy of $206 million in unit replacement costs in coming years.
That’s no typo, in 2020 Skippy and the rest of city council had a chance to preserve in perpetuity 143 units with expiring deed restrictions at less than 5 cents on the dollar compared to the cost of replacing them at some point in the future, and they let it go. Projecting that missed Centennial opportunity to all 501 remaining units facing future deed-restriction expirations results in a replacement cost of just under $700 million just to maintain the existing number of units in APCHA’s inventory.
The short-sighted temerity of a sitting city council member seeking reelection to ask Aspen voters to approve a new vacancy tax to help pay market costs to replace housing units he failed to preserve for pennies on the dollar is one of the most egregious examples of political duplicity I’ve ever witnessed at the local government level.
Skippy claims that a 1% vacancy property tax rate on a free-market Aspen residence will “not meaningfully reduce its relative value to its owners but can deliver all the housing we need to reach our 60% workforce goal within 20 years without new growth.” This claim is a fantasy. Here’s one of several, but not all, reasons why (remember, only 950 words).
At the end of 2021, the taxable value of Aspen’s residential property was about $1.25 billion (City of Aspen 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, Page J11). Assuming 60% of the value of those properties meet any reasonable definition of “vacant” (close to the “almost two-thirds” of free-market units Skippy claims are vacant), a 1% property tax would generate about $7.5 million per year. After the Lumberyard project sops up every last dime of the existing housing RETT and sales taxes for the next two decades, that might not even be enough to administer the current housing program and maintain its existing inventory of some 3,200 units, let alone add any new units. And when free-market property owners adapt to the new tax and occupy their units with family members or other qualifying residents, (expect very few to convert to workforce housing), that dollar amount will only decline.
So, in closing, my question is this: Why would Aspen voters reelect a sitting city council member who failed to preserve in perpetuity the deed restrictions of 143 existing affordable housing units for the paltry sum of just $10 million in housing funds the city had in the bank, but now wants those same voters to approve a new vacancy tax that would cost them around $7.5 million per year for the rest of time with little to no chance of producing any additional housing units ever?
And with that, I am literally and figuratively out of words.