Amid this notable year in which Mother Nature discovered yet one more way to kill us, the second certainty of that famous phrase defining the two certainties of human life manifests itself for us Americans today.
That’s right, it’s tax filing day. More precisely, it’s state and federal income tax filing day. Delayed for three months from its traditional date of April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic, like death, the inevitability of taxes finally descends.
Looking back, it seems like it was kind of silly to delay tax filing due to COVID-19’s spread. Cloistered at home, virtually all of us had more time, not less, in advance of the April 15 filing date to complete the task. But I was more than happy to delay the work in response to the extension rather than just get it over with. In other words, like so many things we seek to engage in our daily lives these days, the decision to delay tax filing seemed backwards.
At the federal level, the haunting reality that the taxes we pay were structurally insufficient to feed the beast of national government and its entitlements that we have created over the decades before the COVID-19 shutdown sent most people home and replaced their taxable earnings with trillions of dollars in deficit-increasing federal spending seems strangely absent from the court of public discussion. Not that such action was necessarily the wrong decision, just that we seem to have arrived at a time in our history where we have collectively determined that considering how to pay for deficit spending in the long term is no longer even a necessary part of the economic equation or conversation.
By year-end, our national debt will have risen more in 12 months than any other year in history, and will be bigger than the size of the economy — the relative equivalent of an individual having $50,000 in annual income while having charged up $50,000 in credit-card debt. By 2023, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget predicts our national debt will exceed its record as a percentage of gross domestic product, set at the end of World War II, when deficit spending was used as an instrument to end the spread of fascism.
The difference? This time, no great generation is returning home from war to build a modern economy and overcome those debts. In their stead we have new economy entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, who leverage federal deficit spending to become billionaires, and our own form of millennial-driven social unrest that looks a lot like a modern, internet driven version of the book-burning, compliance-forcing work of the 1930s German Student Union. Germany’s young were the “cancel culture” of their day, eliminating “ideologies” (translate that to free speech) that subverted the growing facist (translate that to ANTIFA) movement.
How much longer we can continue to absorb exploding annual deficits depends exclusively on how much longer we can continue to keep our debt-holders happy, meaning paid. With our reserve currency and the Treasury Department’s printing press, the United States remains — as another old saying goes, this one from the ephemeral “Bond King” himself, Bill Gross — the “cleanest dirty shirt” in international finance, but it’s a shirt that just keeps getting dirtier all the time.
Closer to home, the state of Colorado, as well as every other state, will face conventionally insurmountable budget crises come legislative session time, which in Colorado’s case is next January. Our local cities and towns will face similar challenges when they take up the process of balancing their 2021 budgets this fall, due to the dramatic downturn in exported tourism and hospitality generated consumption taxes that feed local government machines and help to keep the taxes that we pay low. Cutbacks, layoffs and yep, higher taxes (which in Colorado require voter approval) are the three most likely legs of the state and local government budget-balancing stool.
Here in the Roaring Fork Valley our governments are, for the most part, better positioned than most, particularly as you move upvalley, to weather the remaining months and dare I say years of the COVID-19 storm. Aspen and Pitkin County both sit on relative fortresses of reserves, much of that money restricted for particular purposes, but much also available to help absorb the impact of the virus-induced economic dislocation.
Timing is everything and Basalt faces the double whammy of recovering from its past property tax transgressions, simultaneously repaying taxes levied in amounts greater than that permitted under Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, and absorbing the current COVID-19-induced blows to their budget. The town’s decision to refund over-collected taxes was right, and Basalt voters should take that action into consideration should Basalt find it necessary to propose a property tax increase this November to keep the town hall lights burning. I have no idea if they will or not.
I remain confident in our nation’s ability to deal with singular crises. It’s when those crises come in twos and threes that I start to worry. History is unkind to nations faced with coincidental economic, political and social disruption — as 1930s Germany teaches us — let alone a worldwide pandemic.
Tax filing day reminds us that in the end we are all in it together. As unsettling as that prospect might seem, it beats the alternative.
So, smile when you file. It’s not the only thing you can do, but it’s a start.
