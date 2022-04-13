The following first appeared in the Aspen Daily News April 16, 2014: Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the former KGB spy, isn’t just knocking on Ukraine’s door, Edward Snowden still resides in Russia and blood money remains at the heart of Russia’s duplicity. In 2001, newly elected President George W. Bush told the world that he trusted Putin after looking into his soul. In 2012, an audaciously hopeful President Barack Obama chastised Republican presidential nominee and debate adversary Mitt Romney for citing Russia as America’s biggest foreign policy threat saying, “The ’80s are calling, they want their foreign policy back.” Romney was right, and hope is not a strategy.
Today the duped and diplomatically outmaneuvered free world remains mostly feckless in its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, having failed to preemptively mitigate for Putin’s now-threatened use of nuclear weapons should the West intervene directly in his naked hegemony. So, another generation of Ukrainians, imprinted with the horrors of war on their homeland, fight alone for their freedom, and the rest of us are left to wonder just how badly all of this international duplicity will end.
From eight years ago this week: Another Easter is upon us. Those unfamiliar with the trappings of this most holy week of the Christian church calendar might be forgiven for not knowing that the days leading up to Easter Sunday, the day on which Jesus rose from the dead, each have a name of their own.
Working backwards, Saturday is commonly referred to as “Holy Saturday,” which commemorates the day Jesus lay in the tomb with Roman guards watching to make sure no one stole his body.
Good Friday, the day Jesus died on the cross after being tried and hesitantly convicted by Pontius Pilate, precedes Holy Saturday. It’s difficult in secular terms to think about this day being “good” in any sense of the word, except perhaps that the stock market is closed. Jesus was tortured, made to carry the instrument of his own demise, a Roman crucifixion cross (or perhaps just the cross beam) through the streets of Jerusalem, before being nailed and hung on it to die. Gruesome stuff.
Maundy Thursday memorializes Jesus’ last “Last Supper” with his Twelve Apostles and serves as the scriptural basis for the holy sacrament of communion. The word “Maundy” derives from old English through the Latin word “Mandatum.” It refers to the first Latin word in Jesus’ Last Supper “new commandment” to his Apostles to love one another, “Mandatum novum do vobis ut diligatis invicem sicut dilexi vos.”
It was after the Last Supper that Judas Iscariot, one of his apostles, betrayed Jesus. Judas identified Jesus to the Sanhedrin, the religious leaders of the day, with a kiss in the Garden of Gethsemane, resulting in Jesus’ arrest. And that brings us to Wednesday.
Like the Monday and Tuesday immediately following Palm Sunday, Christian churches most commonly refer to the Wednesday before Easter as “Holy Wednesday.” But Holy Wednesday is also sometimes referred to by its more sinister and therefore interesting name of “Spy Wednesday.” It was on the Wednesday before Easter that Judas made his bargain to expose Jesus to the Sanhedrin in return for 30 pieces of silver. In striking this bargain, Judas became a spy, and the name Judas became forever associated with duplicity.
Spying is as old as civilization itself. Information is power, after all. The Judas-Sanhedrin spy ring was pretty straightforward by today’s standards. Give me some money and I will take you to the person you seek. The more information gained — particularly information gathered without your adversary’s knowledge — the more power you have, and the better your chances of gaining what you desire. Consequently, spying has evolved over the centuries into a complex human and technological art form.
That said, it didn’t work out so well for Judas. Racked with shame and guilt for betraying Jesus, he returned the Sanhedrin’s 30 silver pieces and killed himself. Except the Sanhedrin could not accept the refund. To do so would link the blood from their bidding back to them. Instead, they used the money to purchase a “blood field,” a gravesite for the burial of commoners and, according to the Gospels, the site of Judas’s bloody demise. Thus, the term “blood money” — money used to purchase the blood of another — was born.
Eventually, we all do things we come to regret. Edward Snowden almost certainly rues the day he ever walked into a National Security Agency facility for the first time. His decision to expose NSA spying methods and results earned him an all-expense paid trip to Russia, that bastion of freedom that just annexed Crimea and is knocking on Ukraine’s door. Snowden gets to hang out with Mr. Putin, who by all accounts is putting the old band back together while the free world fecklessly complains from the sidelines. Is Snowden a good guy or a bad guy? Either way he’s got, or will have, blood on his hands.
Is it ever right to act on a clandestinely or illegally gained advantage when you know in advance it will hurt the innocent, which it almost always does? Most of us, if we have lived long enough, have been on one, or both sides.
The lesson of Spy Wednesday, it seems to me, while not the ultimate Easter message of salvation, is an important one. It’s never a good idea to start down the path of duplicity, because as the term implies, one way or the other, it’s going to end badly.
Email Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com