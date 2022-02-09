It’s one of those movie scenes to which one must pay particular attention to gain its message’s full appreciation. The 1999 comedy “Office Space” features a group of 20-something software-coding millennials grappling with their turn-of-the-century software company workplace’s dysfunctionality. It presents the turn-of-the-millennium workplace — in my experience quite accurately — as a kind of cubicle hell. Ownership contracts with two efficiency consultants, the “Bobs,” to interview staff and determine which employees merit continued employment and which constitute dead wood that should be burned away through layoffs.
In one particular scene, the main character, Peter Gibbons, played by actor Ron Livingston, enters the conference room for his efficiency interview with “the Bobs.” As he walks from the door to his chair, the camera pans across the room, revealing a large white board on the wall behind him, filled top to bottom with writing. If you look closely at the whiteboard, you notice that the top line of writing is much larger than the rest, providing a kind of title to the rest of the content. In big block letters it reads “PLANNING TO PLAN.”
That line defines succinctly the error made by organizations everywhere that create apparently important, often ideologically driven motion while simultaneously ignoring or bypassing the organization’s most critical reality-based problems or challenges. In simplistic terms, it’s the dopamine hit providing the easy way out. It feels good, and it reinforces your ideological message, but it does little to solve actual problems for real people, and often in the long run, makes them worse.
As a then-practicing local government finance director and policy analyst, charged with, among other duties, comparing the outlay of public money to the quantity and quality of productive work for which it paid, the scene resonated with me. The question for every decision-maker in such systems is how to identify and correct for the inevitable emergence of ideologically driven inefficiency and ineffectiveness as quickly as possible.
In the local government realm, good public policy analysis constitutes a valuable tool for keeping such ideological entropy from infecting public organizations and by extension the communities they serve. It requires that the analysts understand and distill proposed policy issues to their clearly stated goals. They must dispassionately and objectively seek and articulate the steps necessary for each goal’s achievement. Only then can policymakers, like city council members and county commissioners fully consider all the issues swirling around those goals in light of, but not simply as reinforcement for, their ideological preferences. Public policy analysis can and should be about addressing complex problems over time through thoughtfully crafted and carefully implemented change.
Last week, the city of Aspen signaled that it planned to lay out a detailed four-month plan for taking community input to evaluate the issues surrounding its dual emergency moratoriums on residential development and short-term rentals (STRs). This signal came on the heels of its own, and the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ even more recent failed efforts to adopt STR regulations in the absence of, among other shortcomings, sufficient policy analysis.
You may recall that Aspen’s December rush to implement new, ideologically driven STR and residential land use regulations met with sufficient community resistance that the council, at the last moment, hit the pause button. Last week, the Pitkin BOCC suffered a similar experience, with several second homeowners reminding their elected leaders that they are not billionaires, and the only way for them to remain members of the local community as property owners is to rent their second homes on a short-term basis. They testified that removal of this ability, as the county’s proposed STR ordinance would have done by limiting STR’s to properties inhabited by full-time residents only, would ultimately result in many property owners selling their Pitkin County homes — potentially to billionaires — who would likely leave them empty most of the year.
Unlike the city council, the BOCC — which in my view has long been the more deliberative legislative body when compared to the Aspen City Council — spent months taking input and crafting its STR ordinance. The city council only determined to take significant public input in support of the policy analysis on the question of STR’s after elements of the Aspen community rose in opposition to their emergency proposals last December.
I don’t know specifically why this level of STR ordinance opposition from community members apparently remained unconsidered by both the county commission and city council until the last minute, despite their widely contrasting policy analysis methods. What I suspect from both experience and observation, however, is that the answer to this question most likely lies in the blind spots between their more simplistic ideologically driven conception, and the more complex and diverse reality of the communities they represent. That seems these days to be where the chasm always lies between elected representatives and their constituents.
Each legislative body must resist the urge to base private property regulatory efforts more on ideology than reality. Irrespective of how each chooses to regulate the inevitable growth in STRs, this question and how it impacts local government policy-making generally in the face of rapid societal change, will remain. Both should take a hard look at how well they truly understand the full depth, breadth and diversity of the communities they serve, with particular attention to whether their policy analysis methods for dispassionately regulating private property adequately consider the legitimate interests of the private property owners themselves. To do otherwise is to prioritize ideology over reality.
Paul Menter can be reached at pmenter98388@gmail.com.