Way back in the summer of 1984 just after my senior year, I worked as a member of my undergraduate alma-mater’s summer conference staff. It was kind of a housing program for summer conferences and seminars.
The big issue of the day that summer was the university’s decision in the wake of the recent court-mandated, nationwide telephone system deregulation to rip out its old AT&T rotary phone — with their expensive individual phone bills — and replace them with those newfangled digital 10-keypad phones as part of a computerized phone system of the university’s own. It was the first time I was exposed to the benefits of new technology to an organization. It improved the phone system and I assume saved a ton of money.
Flash forward to 2002, when as Aspen’s newly appointed finance director I first noticed that, like my alma mater from 18 years prior, the city still operated with 500-plus individual phone lines serving all of its buildings and operations, along with their companion monthly CenturyLink bill, which if memory serves was somewhere around $30 or $40 per month, per line — a monthly bill of somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000.
By this time, the city’s information technology department, which oddly reported to the finance director back then, had long advocated for a modern, computerized phone system that would eliminate those hundreds of monthly bills. It took until 2005, if I recall correctly, but the powers that were in charge at the time finally heeded the benefits of such an upgrade, and we embarked on the project.
No one had audited the city’s phone lines, well, ever. Consequently, there were over 50 “dead” lines, no longer connected to any phone but still generating bills. Among other revelations, we discovered that the Wheeler Opera House was unwittingly paying phone bills for several nearby non-city offices, and the city’s public complaint line was inexplicably connected to the desk phone of one of the finance department’s accountants, who would randomly but dutifully take citizen complaint calls and without informing anyone of why, jump up from his desk and race out of the office for hours at a time, presumably returning when the citizen’s complaints were rectified. That is a true story.
As I recall, the savings from eliminating all those monthly individual phone bills paid for the city’s new phone system in about 18 months. Why it took the city of Aspen until 2005 to make such a fundamental, money-saving and service-improving technological upgrade that organizations were implementing two decades prior is anyone’s guess. But the fact that it took so long does reinforce a universal maxim of personal motivation — getting people to prioritize working to make more effective use of someone else’s money can be a challenge, particularly when that someone is the taxpayer.
Which brings us to last week. It was with this experience as context that I read with interest the recent local news stories about the Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority’s (APCHA) new “HomeTrek” computerized database. While on paper APCHA is a full-service, bonafide housing authority, it has long functioned as a contractual functionary of Aspen city government. Advocacy for a computerized system to manage its inventory of housing units had been a point of discussion going back at least to my earliest days in Aspen’s finance department — in other words, almost two decades.
I’m all for the use of effective technology in the delivery of governmental service, so I wholeheartedly support APCHA’s efforts to finally use such a system to the community’s benefit. What vexes me, however, is the longstanding articulation that without this system, it was heretofore impossible to precisely understand certain program facts and details regarding APCHA’s utterly finite housing inventory, and therefore take on certain management and policy challenges. Fundamental matters — such as knowing exactly how many units there are, their condition, who lives in them, bedroom usage efficiency and the like — were never consistently measured or analyzed over time.
No, not a lack of technology, but rather the weight of APCHA’s all-enveloping conflicts of interest (how many foxes guard that hen house?) and the city’s bureaucratic lethargy have kept them from targeting these cornerstone operating metrics, trumpeted in the newspapers last week as initial examples of HomeTrek’s transformational benefits. Had the political will previously existed over the past two decades to collect and accurately maintain this information over time, a college sophomore with an acumen for Microsoft Office could have been hired at any time to design an updatable Excel database into which such data could have been loaded and maintained.
Would such work have been labor intensive? Yes. Would it have required dedicated, consistent effort and oversight over time? You bet. Would it have been as good as HomeTrek? Of course not. But it could have helped drive more substantive, data- and fact-driven discussions about APCHA’s effectiveness until HomeTrek could be implemented.
APCHA provides an invaluable service to the community. But their seven-figure investment in HomeTrek signals the shared understanding that APCHA can do better. Still, here’s the rub: the increased speed of improved technology does nothing to improve the effectiveness of the human systems it supports. It’s no panacea for the hard work and difficult choices to come in prioritizing the use of limited funds to further APCHA’s mission to effectively … “support affordable workforce housing for a sustainable community and a prosperous economy.” So here is hoping APCHA’s new leadership is up to that task. Otherwise APCHA, like all other human systems that upgrade their technology but not their mission-based culture, will continue to do what it has always done, only more rapidly.