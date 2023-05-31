Do you ever wonder what to call that ambiguous disorientation you feel when something familiar and stable is about to be replaced by something unknown and maybe even more than a little dangerous?
There’s a term for such places in time. They’re called “liminal moments.” Disruption and upheaval, common to liminal moments, provide opportunities for the more prepared to exploit for their benefit circumstances uncertain to the less prepared.
The Aspen City Council is at a liminal moment. If, on June 6 they approve the development of the 277-unit, 467 bedroom, $400 million plus Lumberyard housing project, they will cross a threshold, leaving the realm of prudent governance where city councils only approve projects they can actually afford to build. They will then exist within a new realm of fantasy-based governance where affordability doesn’t matter; and since fantasy is fantasy’s only prerequisite, before long nothing else will matter either.
The city of Aspen is many things, but in one very important way, when it comes to the prudent use of taxpayer money, it’s not a learning organization. The city’s recent past is littered with examples: failed and poorly executed projects and policy initiatives from price-controlled restaurants that never opened, to failed geothermal drilling in 2011 and 2013, to that ridiculous 2018 “mobility lab” idea that no private company would sponsor, to beginning construction on the new city hall before even knowing what departments were going to be located where.
But the most notable up to now is the Castle Creek Energy Center, the hydroelectric generating facility that was going to help Aspen’s electric utility reach 100% renewable electricity. It was supposed to cost $6.2 million and generate 1.17 megawatts of clean renewable power. In the end, the city spent $7 million on the project, and purchased its power-generating impeller for $1.46 million before it had the federal permits for which it didn’t qualify and would never gain approval.
Most notably the city lied to potential investors and the SEC in the Castle Creek Energy Center’s debt issuance official statement, claiming it would “utilize existing head gates, transmission lines, and storage facilities of the original Castle Creek hydroelectric plant.” It was a claim necessary to the city’s application for an expedited federal environmental review called a “conduit exemption.” The only problem was that those existing head gates, transmission lines and storage facilities hadn’t existed for five decades.
Swarming community opposition due to the project’s cost and its adverse impact on the local environment led to the project’s end. Not many cities of 7,000 full-time residents can afford to spend $7 million on a project and get exactly nothing for it, but Aspen is one of them. The poster from that advisory election, sporting the phrase “It’s not green to kill a stream,” hangs in my garage.
Rather than learning from the embarrassing waste of money and departure from regulatory honesty that was the Castle Creek Energy Center, today the city has set its sights on a hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars project that they can never build without a huge tax increase. There was a time when prudence dictated local elected officials ask their citizens for the money needed to build such a project before they approved it. In Aspen at least, as the CCEC proved a decade ago, the time for such intellectual and fiscal honesty has long passed.
And of course, we haven’t even mentioned Aspen’s egregious public policy failure of the past half century, its Highway 82 entrance.
On the bright side, I suppose the good news is that rather than straight out lying to SEC regulators and potential investors as they did with the CCEC project, today city officials merely mislead Aspen residents and taxpayers with the notion that they can actually afford to build the Lumberyard project.
My liminal moment has been building for a while now. I’ve been writing this column since November 2011. I’ve written about everything from Freddie Mercury to Eddie Van Halen to Pete Rose, but mostly, I’ve written about local Aspen politics. So, in a very real sense, I am a part of the system that perpetuates this long series of dubious outcomes from Aspen’s city government. So, I have decided it’s time for me to stop. This is my final Aspen Daily News column.
Something clearly needs to change if Aspen is to step back from the cliff of fiscal lunacy from which it’s about to leap. I doubt my weekly column’s ending will serve as that catalyst back to sanity. But the other half of the truth is, if the Aspen City Council, in its current state of liminal disorientation, approves itself as the developer of an almost half-billion-dollar affordable housing project for which it has no existing way to pay, I don’t want to be near it in any capacity.
Many thanks to my current and former editors, who all made me appear to be a far better writer than I actually am, and to Aspen’s greatest newspaperman, Dave Danforth, who originally afforded me this opportunity. I have appreciated the privilege of using this space to express my views over the past 12 years.
Finally, as the great Edward R. Murrow once so famously said, “Good night and good luck.”