It seems to me the Lumberyard housing project has become the equivalent of the Aspen City Council’s imaginary friend, but with one small wrinkle: It’s not imaginary.
The proposed 277-unit, 467-bedroom affordable housing project to be perched outside the roundabout began its development approval journey on March 21 before the Aspen Planning and Zoning Commission. It is quite real, but barring a voter-approved bond issue with a new dedicated property tax, I don’t see how the city can expect to build the $400 million project in the eight-year timeline they propose.
If completed, the project will increase the total number of housing units at the Aspen Airport Business Center by 131%, from 210 to 487, with no improvements to infrastructure (think sidewalks and road improvements) and no increases in services (think grocery stores and restaurants) in support of that community other than a new traffic light.
To my knowledge, the Lumberyard is the most expensive single development proposal the city of Aspen has ever considered of any kind, public or private. A cursory review of the 1,301-page staff memo and exhibits presented to P&Z on March 21 provides evidence that only the city itself can imagine exactly how it plans to pay for the project. The bottom of page 8 — prominently placed near enough to the front of the memo to expect commissioners to read it — provides the following terse guidance to their P&Z commissioners.
“While considerations related to finance and partnerships are ultimately vital to the completion of the project, Land Use Review is limited to specific review criteria in providing the entitlements to develop the project.”
In other words, P&Z, stay in your lane. Don’t ask the obvious question which to anyone considering the Lumberyard against the limits of reality goes something like this:
In round numbers, even under the most optimistic circumstances in which the city is able to dedicate $10 million in housing real estate transfer tax funds and $10 million in new short-term rental funds, a total of $20 million per year to the Lumberyard, while also emptying the city’s current housing fund balance of around $50 million, it would take about 17 years to fund the Lumberyard project. And the development timeline provided by city staff to the P&Z in the above-noted memo imagines the project being completed in 2031, eight years from now.
Imagine a bond issue? Or perhaps certificates of participation? While COPs, secured only by the value of the housing units to be built, don’t require a vote, they still require a pre-existing and stable funding source. The city might be able to dedicate the new STR tax to a certificate of participation issue, but because like the RETT, it's likely to be a volatile tax dramatically impacted by external economic forces, the cost will be high and the amount of debt raised relatively low.
For the same reason, volatility and in the RETT’s case competing uses to support the existing housing inventory, a voter-approved bond issue secured by existing housing RETT and/or STR taxes is unlikely. As to the rumor you may have heard about a potential “public-private partnership” to help fund the project, I have two words — “pure imagination.”
For the next few years at least, housing RETT and STR tax revenue collections are likely to be far lower than needed to support the funding level described above due to dramatic interest-rate increases impacting the housing market. Through February, RETT collections of $1.79 million, for example, are only 59% of collections in the first two months of 2022 which totaled $3.02 million. Short-term rental tax collections start this May. And lest we forget, Aspen has 1,500 or so units of existing, aging and deteriorating rental housing that require constant and increasing upkeep. Not all those units are the city’s direct responsibility, but you get the picture: declining tax revenues, increasingly required maintenance to existing housing units and an aspirational goal to build and take political credit for shiny new Lumberyard units, all in the face of declining taxes, not to mention a recent doubling in the cost of capital.
I wonder: Has a city council anywhere ever acted as both the developer and approver of the single-largest construction project in its city’s history? Given that inherent and unavoidable conflict of interest, at a minimum one would expect the city’s right hand to ask its left hand if it can really afford to do all of this before seeking development approval from itself. Instead, city staff just directed P&Z in writing to ignore this question.
My conclusion: The only way Aspen can imagine affording to build the Lumberyard in eight years is if its voters approve a new property tax-funded bond issue to cover at least half the cost. Which leads to my observation that the Lumberyard project constitutes a kind of imaginary friend to Aspen City Council, because the first question they should have asked themselves is apparently the last one they plan to consider.