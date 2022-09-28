Readers of the Aspen Daily News may notice that, starting last week, the newspaper’s columnists now have updated head shots. Even though the face looking back at me is the same one I see in the mirror every day; it still came as a bit of a shock juxtaposed with the 11-year-old photo that has graced this column since I started this gig back in November 2011.
Just … who … is … that … old … guy?
It’s as if, over the years, my subconscious mind conditioned my conscious self to think that my writing persona exists separately in a kind of newsprint immortality. Such are the pernicious dangers of imagined pseudo-celebrity status. Emphasis on imagined. I shook myself out of it. Times change after all. I don’t look like that anymore. The opportunity to embrace change is not good or bad, it just is.
Home is also part of persona. Over the years it becomes part of who you are, and the longer you stay in one place the more difficult it can be to consider a change. My wife and I faced this dilemma in spring 2021 when we decided to look for a smaller home for our impending retirement years. With our daughters long out of the house, our four-bedroom Carbondale abode was too big for our needs. But after 18 years, it was part of us.
It was a choice that didn’t come naturally. But if we were to consider such a move, 2021 was the year, given real estate market conditions. So, we looked, and were fortunate to find a smaller, less expensive home in a location we liked.
In our own way, we decided to “right size” our house. It was time, the factors all aligned, and we were able to make the transition. It’s the kind of decision that only makes sense when viewed as an opportunity; it must be right for you.
Last week at its monthly meeting, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board reviewed the results of an initial “right-sizing” survey of deed-restricted homeowners. The survey assessed the viability of a program that would incentivize retired and soon-to-retire APCHA owners to move to smaller homes, thereby freeing up existing bedrooms in the system for younger families and, ostensibly, more actively working residents. APCHA staff reported that there are currently about 400 empty bedrooms in the ownership inventory and that 16.7% of APCHA owners are either retired or approaching retirement. (“APCHA survey says homeowners hesitant on right-sizing,” Sept. 22).
Contrary to the headline’s tentative tone, the initial survey results are compelling. Of 1,665 potential respondents, 484 or 29% participated. In my experience, a 29% initial response constitutes a positive outcome for any survey tool, but particularly an initial survey about something as personal as one’s home. Of the 484 respondents, 92 or 19% indicated that they might be willing to consider downsizing to a smaller unit as their home-related needs change if the incentives were right. Respondents emphasized concern that the program be a voluntary opportunity and not a government-imposed dictum.
This initial survey result, to me, reflects opportunity not hesitancy. For one in five owners to respond to an initial survey concerning a matter so directly related to their lives and livelihoods is far higher than I would have expected. There’s opportunity for both homeowners and APCHA, given the exploding cost of new construction (Lumberyard project units are projected to cost over $1.2 million to build) and the growing retirement-age population that currently owns APCHA units.
A right-sizing program is not a new idea when it comes to Aspen’s owner-occupied APCHA housing. My first experience with it was in 2008, when after finishing my tour of duty as Aspen’s finance director, I facilitated the city’s Citizen Budget Task Force that, among other suggestions, raised the idea of an incentive based “buy-down” program. Back then, new units were costing about $350,000 to $400,000 to build, based upon the most recently completed projects at Burlingame.
If, for example, APCHA could incentivize a retirement-eligible couple to move from a four bedroom to a two-bedroom unit, freeing up a net total of two bedrooms, the cost and environmental impact of constructing a new two-bedroom unit to help meet Aspen’s workforce needs might be avoided. If only 20 of the 92 owners who responded positively to the initial survey signed up, it might save the city as much as $24 million in new-unit construction costs in current dollars, the equivalent of about an entire year of housing real estate transfer tax income.
In purely economic terms, a reasonable financial incentive for the retiring owner would ease the city’s burden at a far lower cost than building new housing, while honoring APCHA’s commitment to permit qualifying homeowners to retire in their units. Such a program makes sense as one strategy among many needed to keep APCHA’s housing inventory primarily available for actively working community members.
Today, new APCHA units cost three times more than they did in 2008; such is the opportunity cost of time in one of America’s most expensive zip codes. A right-sizing program could help save the city millions in projected new construction costs by reducing the number of new units needed going forward through more efficient use of the current housing inventory. Nobody needs to look in the mirror to understand that like any change to something as critical and personal as someone’s home, a voluntary APCHA right-sizing program will be a challenge to design and implement. But the opportunity it offers to help ensure Aspen retains a stable community of long-term working residents makes it imperative.
