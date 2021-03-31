You can feel it in the air. The pent-up anticipation of, with apologies to Warren G. Harding, “a return to normalcy.” Harding’s invented word — which should have been “normality” — articulated the sentiment of the time as his 1920 presidential campaign slogan. After enduring World War I and the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919, Americans anxiously longed for a return to what they considered normal.
History repeats itself, although rarely with such centenary precision. As we anticipate, perhaps prematurely, the current COVID-19 pandemic’s waning, one can see and feel the current desire for a return to the freedom of travel and mobility and human interaction to which our extroverted culture has become more and more accustomed over the past many decades.
Notably, Aspen City Councilmember Skippy Mesirow made a social media point recently of having booked a trip to Bolivia in the wake of his recent COVID vaccination, stating “… After 1+ years of COVID lockup, I am ready to fly the coop …” While I understand and even share the sentiment at some level, I don’t understand elected community leaders who make a point of telling their followers – many of whom lack the resources and flexibility for such adventure after having their businesses shut down by the government for much of the past 12 months — how anxious they are to get away from the community that elected them.
Describing a vibrant international resort and community like Aspen as a “coop” provides a vivid unfiltered metaphor. Chicken “coops” are typically small, dank spaces where chickens mundanely lay eggs until they die. From here, Skippy must “fly” to escape his “lockup” – as in individually suffered jail time, rather than “lockdown,” the commonly adopted term describing our shared suffering. In fairness, perhaps Skippy speaks more to current circumstances than his chosen home. I hope so.
Every day near my home, I see people and dogs I have never seen before. The in-migration of new residents and visitors to the valley continues to gain momentum. My once staid and stable Carbondale residential neighborhood of permanent residents feels more and more like a haven for self-displacing urban dwellers seeking the safety offered by more “rural” surroundings.
Last summer’s tepid restaurant re-openings conveyed a sense of uncertain foreboding. Not so in the early spring of 2021. The proportion of happy restaurant and bar frequenters appears to be inclining steeply. A recent nightcap at a local watering hole felt like a 20-year high school reunion. A neighbor and local restaurant owner clapped me on the back as she passed, exclaiming how excited she is for spring to turn into summer. A former city of Aspen co-worker excitedly hugged me and my wife after spotting us from across the room. A positive attitudinal influence of the establishment’s beverages seemed evident in everyone’s enthusiasm.
During Harding’s truncated presidential tenure (he died in office of a heart attack), the “roaring” 1920s began, and it was anything but a return to normal. After a brief recession in 1920-21, pent-up economic capacity combined with America’s naturally occurring interest in excess indulgence. The party continued unabated until October of 1929, when the Great Depression brought it crashing down.
If history is truly repeating itself, can we learn from the mistakes made a century ago in the wake of the last great pandemic and avoid the tragic economic consequences of our penchant for unbridled avarice? I posed the question to my restaurant-owning neighbor, who put it in a kind of joyfully fatalistic way: “You just have to save, save, save while times are good, and when they turn bad, hunker down, get low,and survive.” In other words, no. To her, such macro-societal trends as economic booms and busts lie outside the average American’s realm of influence.
A century ago, without vaccines or even a good understanding of viruses, the Spanish flu ravaged the world for more than two years. Through four waves of infection, it killed millions worldwide before finally burning out. Today, armed with rapidly produced vaccines and the alleged “wisdom” of modern medicine, just a little more than a year into the current viral scourge, are we prematurely anticipating our own return to “normalcy?” Recent, ominous warnings about COVID-19’s virulence give me pause.
Andreas Kluth’s March 23 opinion piece in Bloomberg argues that we may be on the cusp of an “arms race” with COVID-19’s emerging mutations. He cites the University of Washington’s Christopher Murray and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s Peter Piot, whose recent analysis posits that COVID-19’s emergent variants behave almost entirely like new viruses. Prior exposure might offer little or no immunity. Will this issue necessitate the iterative and potentially unending deployment of new vaccines to keep the virus contained?
Also last week, Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a PhD in virology, offered what some are now calling a “doomsday” prophecy. He argues — in the face of building criticism — that the mass and rapid deployment of vaccines during a pandemic creates a higher potential for COVID to selectively and rapidly evolve, potentially becoming invisible to current and future vaccines. Making it virtually impossible to stop.
I suppose time will tell if either or both warnings are valid. In the face of such ominous predictions, perhaps travel to Bolivia and joyful fatalism are in fact examples of appropriate refuge for the average homosapien for whom “normalcy” remains elusive. In the meantime, it looks to me like this century’s ’20s will also roar, at least for a little while.