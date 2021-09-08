Nate Silver’s book, “The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail — but Some Don’t,” was originally published in 2012 and then updated after the 2016 Presidential election — which you might remember being one of those events when a lot of predictions failed. As its title suggests, the book seeks to make sense of why so many “expert” predictions end up being wrong.
In 2009 Silver was named one of the world’s most influential people by Time. His company FiveThirtyEight provides all manner of prognostications. A quick review of FiveThirtyEight.com revealed that Manchester City has a 45% chance to win the Premier League this year and California has a 53% chance to keep its current Governor, Gavin Newsom in next week’s recall election.
Silver’s book describes the goal of his work: To make sense of the overwhelmingly massive deluge of mostly internet-based data and information often predicting diametrically opposed outcomes. We all face this mind-numbing informational typhoon daily. Silver makes sense of this environment not by becoming expert in the subjects he analyzes, but by employing an evaluative method, adding context to wide swaths of source data in a way that permits — to borrow an age-old saying — the wheat to separate from the chaff.
His art, in a word, is sensemaking — the process of revealing the clear signal amid all the chaotic and growing background noise. The internet age has made sensemaking far more difficult and far more important — and not merely in the realm of predictions about future events. Sensemaking about what has already happened has become a virtual battlefield of persuasion, where one person’s unmitigated military disaster in Afghanistan is another person’s largest and most successful airlift evacuation in world history.
The “information superhighway” has become more like the “manipulation express,” a metaphorical freight train ready to run you over with diametrically opposed “fact-based” assessments — so different in their interpretation from each other about the same event, you would swear they’re from separate parallel universes between which your brain uncontrollably toggles.
Long gone are the days when we could choose between network news anchors Peter Jenkins, Dan Rather and Tom Brokaw (yes, I’m from the ’80s) to get our digestible, curated 30 minutes of news at the end of the day and trust that its content was prioritized around our needs, presented sensibly, articulated clearly and framed in a reasonably objective manner.
In truth, from the point in the early 1980s when ABC, NBC and CBS decided their news departments had to be profitable, none of that was any longer true. Today — along with their now equally anachronistic cable news cousins CNN, FOX, MSNBC and the like — which actually created the news media profitability model — they work very hard to continue persuading smaller and smaller percentages of the population that it remains in some sense true. Their paychecks depend on it.
It’s absolutely disorienting for those genuinely seeking fact-based truth.
In response to this explosion of internet-based news and information sources seeking to persuade rather than inform us, we do what humans do. We internet surf for like minds — those infotainment profiteers aligned most closely with our personal beliefs and perspectives. We may not have found the truth when our surfing pays off and that validating dopamine hit impacts our brain, but we sure feel better, and for at least a moment, the world makes a bit more sense.
Last week, Aspen did its part to fan the flames of this modern-day mega trend. As reported in this newspaper, Aspen Laboratories co-owner Suzanne Lee denied a COVID-19 test to Black, conservative and provocative political commentator Candace Owens. Lee made the mistake of putting her virtuously framed medical service denial into an email — lecturing Owens about how she doesn’t deserve Aspen Laboratories’ testing services due to the danger fomented by her public stance on the pandemic, including calling it “fake.”
Now, I learned from the long-running 1970s TV series “M*A*S*H” that medical service providers don’t discriminate. I can still hear Dr. Hawkeye Pierce telling Colonel Flag “when the patients come in, the uniforms come off” as he went to work saving a North Korean soldier’s life. Apparently, Suzanne Lee never watched "M*A*S*H." But that was the least of her unfortunate indiscretions.
Owens works in internet persuasion the way other artists work in watercolor or clay. It is her artistic medium of choice and she publicly revealed Lee’s service denial and email through her social media response to it. Among her vituperative remarks, Owens castigated Lee’s apparent ignorance of her own hypocrisy of politicizing COVID-19 in denying services to Owens for the sin of — you guessed it — politicizing COVID-19. Touché.
In a Sept. 4 follow-up news story in this paper, Lee steamrolled herself with the internet “manipulation express” freight train of attempted deceptive persuasion. She sought to further diminish Owens as a “marginal” celebrity whom she “barely” knew, you know, after writing Owens a detailed email contextually demonstrating she knew full well who Owens was.
In the end, it was an embarrassing moment for Aspen. Lee’s virtue signal merely triggered more noise about a complex issue that deserves far better than two media-driven antagonists generating dopamine hits in like-minded brains. But sadly, it’s where we are as a society, and Aspen isn’t immune.