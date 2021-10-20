Back in the day — before its first renovation of the 21st century that took place between its closure in the spring of 2007 and its eventual reopening in 2010 (and boy is that a story unto itself) — the Red Onion was our go-to Friday night family dinner spot. Their steak special was my typical dinner jam. It wasn’t the greatest steak on the planet, but it was affordable, and to a newbie like me the place personified “old Aspen.” I choose to be optimistic that the Red Onion will continue as Aspen’s most notable historic watering hole when it finally reopens.
I always loved looking at the old pictures. The anonymous boxers from a long-lost age posing on the wall, the varnished-under ski passes like fossils trapped in amber, ornamenting the bar table tops. But to me the most interesting pictures were in the restaurant’s back corner: two — or perhaps it was three? — black-and-white photographs of former Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy in time-period ski attire. The brother of former President John F. Kennedy attended a 1960s dinner event, and the photos showed him distributing awards or certificates of some kind. The awards, the event and the venue were unclear, adding a sense of mystery to their presence.
The other picture I remember — that I believe also hung in the Red Onion but in truth my memory is not certain of where in Aspen I saw it — was one of Ted’s sister-in-law, Jacqueline Kennedy, riding a chairlift at Buttermilk Mountain with husband Jack’s other living brother, Robert. The eldest of the four Kennedy brothers (there were five sisters), Joseph, had died serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
I wondered what Jackie and Bobby were thinking as they rode that chairlift. By the downtrodden looks on their faces, it was not an amazed wonderment at the beautiful mountainous surroundings on their minds. Their long faces betrayed the likelihood that the picture was taken not long after Jack’s Nov. 22, 1963 assassination in Dealey Plaza while traveling in an open limousine to the Dallas Trade Mart to deliver a lunchtime speech.
Robert, as we all know, would suffer the same terrible fate as Jack just four and a half years later — on June 6, 1968 — in the restaurant kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. He had just won the Democratic Party’s California primary on his way to an almost certain nomination and likely election to the presidency, where he might re-ignite his slain brother’s “Camelot” legacy.
Visiting Dealey Plaza last weekend was a bucket-list item for me. Not a happy or romantic or inspirational place, but rather one of those rare historic intersections of time and fate where everything changed. Why? Because everyone old enough to remember recalls exactly where they were when John F. Kennedy met his fate at the hands of Lee Harvey Oswald. An almost forgotten 1978 Congressional inquiry concluded that Kennedy was probably killed due to a conspiracy, until the evidence upon which their conclusions were based was itself discredited, only further fanning the perpetual conspiracy flames.
Dealey Plaza is an oddly shaped triangle of asphalt and grass comprising Commerce, Main and Elm streets. A handful of conspiracy theorists were selling their books and plying their wares. The first thing I noticed is how small it seems in comparison to how it looks on Abraham Zapruder’s infamous 8-milimeter film of the assassination. I’m no trained Marine, but in assessing the angle and the distance, I am convinced that even I could make that shot from the fifth floor of the Texas School Book Depository to the location now marked insensitively with a white-painted “X” in Elm Street’s middle lane.
What I had never before seen nor heard of was the large memorial plaque to Kennedy, located on the grass adjacent to Zapruder’s viewpoint. It contains an inscription of a small portion of Kennedy’s undelivered Trade Mart speech. It reads more like a pastor’s prayer for peace than a politician’s plea for swing state votes, in part quoting the Gospel of Luke and Psalm 127.
“We in this country, in this generation, are by destiny and not by choice the watchmen on the walls of world freedom. We ask therefore that we may be worthy of our power and responsibility, that we may exercise our strength with wisdom and restraint, and that we may achieve in our time and for all time the ancient vision of ‘peace on earth, goodwill toward men.’ That must always be our goal, and this righteousness of our cause must always underlie our strength for as was written long ago, ‘except the Lord keep the city, the watchman waketh in vain’.”
Those old Red Onion photos and President Kennedy’s unspoken words harken back to a different age. Can you imagine a president today even considering a speech of such unifying flourish and high national purpose? Today we argue over walls, not to mention vaccines and masks and all manner of other issues and symbols that our media — social and otherwise — uses to foment our feelings of division, and to persuade us that Kennedy’s idea of the United States as the world’s watchman is itself vanity.
There are a lot of very important things we understand and do today far better than we did six decades ago. But as a nation we no longer seem to share an understanding of freedom’s cost, let alone its definition. Unless that changes, it may ultimately be our vanity rather than our shared purpose that is remembered by history.