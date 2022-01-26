Last weekend was the greatest weekend in the National Football League’s history, and it culminated in the leagues’ greatest game ever, and it could not have come at a more important time for the nation from whose flag it borrows its badge’s design.
The only thing that could have made it better was if the Broncos were a part of it. One of my prized possessions is a 1962 Denver Broncos pennant. From the pre-merger American Football League years, it features a highly caricatured football player sporting the number “62” (the year of my birth) palming a football and wearing an orange jersey and a face-mask-free helmet and riding an equally caricatured orange bucking bronco. Needless to say, it thankfully lacks the slick marketing sophistication of today’s NFL team gear collateral.
Back then, my father, through a friendship with a member of the Broncos’ administerial leadership, gained access to home Broncos games as the guy with the newfangled Polaroid camera. His price for entry was the requirement to take on behalf of the Broncos, from old Mile High’s press box, Polaroid shots of every opponent’s first-half defensive formation. The Polaroid photographs only took a few minutes to self-develop, and then were rushed to the coach’s box for analysis and use in play-calling and formation adjustments. The pictures served as mid-20th century predecessors to today’s digital photographs displayed instantly on tablet computers for immediate study and interpretation by players and coaches alike. It provided my father, and by association me, with an affiliation symbolizing belonging to something bigger than ourselves that remains to this day through that pennant.
Professional football, more than any other sport, reflects American culture. Our teams belong to us. It’s a team game dominated by sovereign individual stars. Its gladiator-like image, diminished in recent decades by an appropriately increased emphasis on player safety, nevertheless remains its greatest draw. Football is a highly dangerous collision sport, and the danger remains its second greatest draw. Football players don’t seek safety; they seek competence, and through competence, they model transferable standards of greatness for the rest of us, which remains by far the game’s greatest draw. And every once in a great while, in a manner unrelated to team loyalty, the sport provides a moment demonstrating the greatness of perseverance, of never giving up. Last weekend provided four consecutive such moments, with an extraordinary ending crescendo
At some point, and in some way we all seek association with such greatness. Last weekend, eight communities vied for the next rung on the ladder to the NFL’s definition of greatness by association with their team’s hoped-for Super Bowl ascendancy. The weekend’s divisional playoff round featured teams from a most diverse set of metropolitan communities spanning the nation, from Los Angeles to Cincinnati, Tampa Bay to Buffalo, from Nashville to Green Bay and from San Francisco to Kansas City.
At the most inspirational level, it doesn’t matter who won the four games played among these eight teams, but how those games were won. All four games were either won on the last play of regulation time, or in an overtime period necessitated by late-game heroics. And to cap it all off, the final game of the weekend, between our Broncos’ AFC Western Division rival Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was, indisputably, the greatest professional football game of all time — so far.
But of course, as legendary Green Bay Coach Vince Lombardi was so frequently misquoted as saying, in professional football, winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing. And when your team lines up to either attempt or defend against a 50-yard field goal to either win or lose as time expires, it kind of feels that way.
But in the fog of football war, every once in a great while, a moment happens that eclipses team and community allegiance. We must acknowledge such rare moments for their transcendent message. Such a moment came at the end of the weekend’s final game between the Bills and the Chiefs. With a mere 13 seconds remaining, Buffalo, behind the leadership of their extraordinary young quarterback, Josh Allen, scored a touchdown to take the lead by three points.
The game was over. Or so it seemed. Buffalo’s sideline was euphoric and Kansas City’s sideline was rife with faces of the downtrodden. But behind their own extraordinary young quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs moved the ball into field goal range on two pass plays. Their kicker tied the game with a field goal as regulation time expired.
All of a sudden, a certain Buffalo victory was headed to overtime. When Kansas City won the coin toss and elected to receive the overtime kickoff, the home team Chiefs knew the game was theirs. A few minutes and a touchdown pass later, and Kansas City captured the unlikeliest of victories. Had fortunes been reversed, I am convinced Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills would have seen the same outcome, such was this particular game’s unmatched greatness.
The message was clear, and it’s why we so emotionally associate with the outcome of what is after all just a game. Whether it’s snapping Polaroid photos of defensive formations or just watching our team on television, we all seek affiliation with greatness. In life as in football, in the midst of a seemingly unending pandemic, with all its disruptive and catastrophic life-altering impacts, greatness comes in refusing to stop playing the game. It might only take 13 seconds to change for the better the fortunes of a team, a franchise, a community or even a single, sovereign human being.
