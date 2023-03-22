Back in November 2018, Aspen voters amended their municipal charter and moved the city’s general election from the first Tuesday after the first Monday of May in odd-numbered years, to the first Tuesday of March in odd-numbered years.
Supporters intended to increase voter turnout by placing the election at a time of year when more voters are present in town, as Aspen’s working folk scatter on well-earned vacations during the weeks between the end of ski season and the beginning of the summer tourist season. Guess what? To a minor degree, the move to March general elections worked.
Aspen’s last three May general elections, in 2013, 2015 and 2017, generated average voter turnout of 2,394 ballots cast, a paltry 37.7% of total registered voters. With the March 2023 general election now complete, the first three elections with the new March election date averaged 2,778 ballots cast, or 45.1% of registered voters. So, that’s something. An average of 384 more Aspen voters cast ballots in each of the first three Aspen general elections occurring in March, than cast ballots in the final three Aspen general elections occurring in May, a 16% average increase in ballots cast per election.
But in reviewing those results, I started thinking. Is that good enough for elections of Aspen’s mayor and city council? A review of results (maintained by the city online) since 1991 discloses that more than 50% of Aspen’s registered voters cast ballots for mayor and council members in an Aspen general election only once out of 17 elections held. That result occurred in 2019, when 51.1% of Aspen’s registered voters participated in Aspen’s very first March general election. Then, in March 2021, with the novelty of a new election date worn off, that percentage declined back to 38%, near the pathetic average for the past three decades.
Shouldn’t there be a better option for getting consistently high Aspen voter participation in arguably the city’s most important elections that result in the selection of the city’s mayor and council? Well, of course, and the answer is quite straightforward. Move Aspen’s general election to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of even numbered years (America’s national Election Day). Just in November, 64% of Aspen votes, or 3,933 ballots, were cast for or against ballot issue 2A, the city’s short-term rental tax, on this election date. Compare that total to two weeks ago, when just 2,811 voters cast the ballots that chose Torre as Aspen’s mayor for a third term and seated two new council members, Sam Rose and Bill Guth.
Let that sink in: 1,122 more Aspen voters, 40% more, cast ballots last November to decide a tax measure than voted this month to elect the municipal officials accountable for administering that new tax.
Since 2010, Aspen voter turnout for even year November “coordinated” elections (those where a local Aspen ballot appears on a county-wide ballot with other local, state and national measures), averaged 3,736 Aspen ballots cast. By comparison, Aspen general elections in May and March since 2010 averaged only 2,481 ballots cast. What does this mean? On average, since 2010, if Aspen general elections had been held in November of even years, instead of in May and March of odd numbered years, an average of 1,254 more Aspen voters, 50.6% more, would have participated in selecting the city’s mayor and council.
If democracy is first and foremost about participation (and it is), it seems that one of the first acts of Aspen’s new council should be to ask the voters to amend their charter to move the city’s general elections from the first Tuesday in March of odd-numbered years to the Tuesday next after the first Monday in November of even-numbered years. But Aspen’s history with its spring election date goes way back, so getting such rational change moved forward may be difficult.
Way back on May 2, 1989, about half of Aspen’s registered voters cast ballots on this very question, moving the city’s general election to, as the archived ballot measure says, “the first Tuesday succeeding the first Monday in November of even numbered years.” The vote was 1,041 to 932. But then just over a year later in a special election held July 10, 1990, a miniscule 13% of Aspen’s electorate moved Aspen’s general election date back to the “first Tuesday after the first Monday in May,” by a vote of 342 to 175.
Since that fateful change was made on a quiet summer day back in 1990 by less than one-eighth of Aspen’s electorate, general election turnout has averaged a mere 39.7% of registered voters, or 2,114 ballots cast across 17 elections. In contrast, since 2010 (the earliest results I was able to find) Aspen voter turnout in November coordinated elections has averaged 3,736 ballots cast.
I am unfamiliar with the underlying politics that drove the 1990 decision to have such a consequential change to Aspen’s election system initiated by a special election clearly timed to limit voter participation so severely. But 33 years hence, based on the city’s own election records, and with apologies to Winston Churchill, I can say with confidence that never in the history of Aspen politics did so few adversely impact the participation of so many Aspen registered voters in selecting their elected leaders, for so long.
Aspen regularly uses the November election date with its significantly higher voter turnout results for every conceivable election type … except the election of its mayor and council. If those Aspen elected leaders actually believe in democracy, it’s long past time for that to change.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.