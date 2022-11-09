In case you missed it, Tuesday was Election Day. The timing of my deadline for this column, necessary for its appearance in this morning’s paper, makes it impossible for me to opine on any of the results. Such are the inescapable impacts of timing. But I will tell you this: If I never see another election ad it will be too soon. I imagine I am not alone in that sentiment.
Of course, it’s no longer just Election Day. With more and more voters mailing in their ballots and all the emergent counting systems and rules that exist around the state and nation, it’s election season. And that feels a lot like regression to me. I still recall the first election I ever voted in, in the pre-internet year of 1980. We knew the results that night. I mean, ALL the results.
Must we abandon all of our technological advances over the past four decades so that we can again return to an efficient voting system? Now, I am no election denier, but while I grudgingly accept either our heavy reliance on computerized ballot tabulation or, sitting politicians imploring us to be patient about seeing the election results days or perhaps weeks after all ballots have been cast, the combination of the two occurring simultaneously strains my long-term confidence in election credulity.
Locally, probably the most pivotal item on the ballot about which we may or may not yet know the result, was Aspen’s ballot issue 2A, more commonly known as the short-term rental tax.
Never one to keep matters simple, the Aspen City Council decided that different tax rates for different kinds of short-term rentals were the way to proceed, asking voters for a 5% tax on “lodge exempt permit properties” and “owner occupied units,” while asking voters to impose twice that burden on “homeowner investment property units.” I’m not sure exactly what differentiates those three categories, but I’m sure it will make enforcement and collection of those taxes all the more fun for the city’s finance department staff, assuming the measure passed yesterday.
The STR market — certainly not new in Aspen but as with resort communities everywhere, grew greatly during the COVID-19 years — certainly merits a tax of some level for purposes of regulation. But with estimated annual revenue north of $9 million, regulation is clearly not the primary purpose of this tax.
2A is mostly a referendum on the city’s 277-unit, 467-bedroom, $330 million (at least) Lumberyard housing project. If it passed Tuesday — which we may or may not yet know — it demonstrates that a majority of Aspen voters consider building the city’s largest and most expensive housing project in its history the answer to the city’s future affordable housing woes: even though it sits outside the roundabout, adjacent to an already over-capacity state highway, is less than 1,000 feet from the end of a busy airport runway and is located in a business center with 1970s-era infrastructure and limited services that cannot begin to absorb its demands.
Good luck with that.
The other oddity about Aspen’s Lumberyard project and the STR tax vote is the vote’s timing. If memory serves, the Aspen City Council green-lighted the Lumberyard project back in September without ever reviewing a detailed funding plan proving the city’s financial capacity to pay for it while still fully funding all its existing housing obligations.
Timing used to matter in such situations. It used to be political suicide for elected leaders to approve a major spending project without first having all the funding sources in place. Today, such timing seems almost irrelevant. Aspen’s council approved the city’s most expensive construction project in its history, and only then asked its voters to approve a funding source necessary, but perhaps even in combination with other existing funding still insufficient, to actually pay for it.
Granted, city staff recently circulated a high-level summary analysis that assumes the use of federal tax credits for a great portion of the project. And the city can lean — to some extent — on its venerable but volatile housing real estate transfer tax as a cornerstone source of Lumberyard funding. Plus, the city has substantial capacity to issue debt, both voter-approved (which would mean even higher taxes) and the certificate-of-participation variety, secured only by the value of the buildings constructed and paid from existing revenue, therefore requiring no further voter approval. The city also has a great credit rating — meaning whatever the market conditions might be, Aspen qualifies for the lowest available debt service cost in the market.
So, it seems like good timing that Aspen checks lots of boxes on the plus side when it comes to shouldering the cost of such a major project. But federal tax credits are no given, and the housing real estate transfer tax, or RETT, also subsidizes the operations and renovations of the current, and substantial, affordable housing inventory — most of which is decades old. The housing market is tanking nationally, and the city’s own projections show 2023 housing RETT income declining by some 46% in 2023 as inflation rages and stands to increase construction costs substantially over the next few years if not longer.
So, the timing isn’t exactly perfect for the city to engage in such a monumental endeavor. But like the old saying goes, “Relax, it’s Aspen.” And when was the last time anyone in Aspen had to worry about the impact of timing in the city’s ability to fund a public works project? Up until now, perhaps never.
But as the other old saying goes, timing doesn’t matter until it does. And this time, pending yesterday's voter approval of the STR tax of course, it matters.
