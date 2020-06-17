Sir Robert Peel, who established the London Metropolitan Police department in 1829, is credited with inventing modern policing. Peel believed police culture needed to be defined by three core ideas supported by nine more detailed principles. To Peel, success was achieved through crime prevention — not higher arrest and incarceration rates.
Engendering trust and support within communities “as if they were all volunteer members of the force” was Peel’s cornerstone core idea for successful policing. He knew that to gain support, his police department would need to enforce laws impartially and hire officers representative of their communities, his other two core ideas.
Early in my career as a budget and management analyst for Broward County, Florida, one of my assignments was the Broward County Sheriff’s Office: “BSO“ for short. Back in the mid-1980s shortly after the Mariel Boatlift resulted in Cuba dumping thousands of its most hardened criminals on American shores, mostly in the Miami area, a law-and-order mentality predictably emerged in south Florida and spread across the nation.
An ambitious, no-nonsense Cuban-American named Nick Navarro, with military and extensive local, state, and federal law enforcement experience, was elected Broward’s sheriff in 1985. Navarro was a very different kind of police leader than Peel.
I watched Navarro’s legendary budget battles with the Broward County Commission, which held the county’s pursestrings. More officers, more equipment and more jails were his measures for success in addressing a new wave of mostly drug-related violent crime. While community outreach was a stated goal, incarceration levels were his easiest sell to voters as evidence that Broward County was a safer place. For the most part, the community loved him as a real-life “Miami Vice”-type crimefighter. His political power ensured his budgetary success. He grew the BSO from 1,600 employees and a $74 million budget in 1985 to over 3,000 employees with a $200 million-plus budget by 1992.
With few exceptions — one being Pitkin County under former sheriffs Dick Kienast and Bob Braudis — the 1980s saw the big business of law enforcement and criminal incarceration drive a final nail into the coffin of Peel’s policing principles across America. Interestingly, and tinged with a slight sense of historic irony, Kienast, who died in 2004, moved to Navarro’s Broward County in 1987 after his final term as sheriff.
As a technical advisor to the new television series COPs (which cancelled in the wake of the George Floyd homicide), Navarro was the first to use media to show the world what his officers faced on the streets. The original series-opening credits included a scene with Navarro, his service pistol drawn, on the bow of a police boat as it raced down the Intracoastal Waterway in pursuit of unknown bad guys.
Similar scenarios played out in major urban centers across America as police departments sought bigger, more militaristic forces to combat ever more sophisticated criminal activity. By the late 1980s, the proactive beat cop walking his or her patrol area and connecting with business owners and residents as a trusted community member was all but completely replaced with the rapid-reaction policing model in which patrol vehicles respond with para-militaristic force to crimes and emergencies after they have occurred.
The tragedy here was the binary choice to which too many local elected leaders across the nation capitulated in working with popular but overly militaristic police leaders like Navarro. Late-20th century America was not 1820s London. Crime had evolved and law enforcement had to evolve with it. But rather than augmenting Peel’s three core principles of law enforcement, the reactive model of policing, driven by response times, arrests and incarceration metrics, became urban policing’s driving force rather than engaging and understanding the community. In adapting to the increased complexity and threats of modern crime, which are real, America’s urban law enforcement and elected leaders abandoned Peel’s core ideas upon which long-term success depended.
The result? Urban police forces have long been culturally committed to the rapid-reaction model. Rather than a welcome sight, officers are mostly seen in urban communities as an occupying force. Making things worse, urban police are now often politically hamstrung from engaging in legitimate law enforcement activities by their “woke” elected leaders. This toxic, downward-spiraling cocktail of reactive para-militaristic police culture, disconnection from community and political virtue signaling results in urban police departments seen as racist, untrustworthy outsiders rather than impartial community protectors. Individual officers can be all those negative things, and as we have seen recently, too frequently worse.
But in this light, I would still argue that defunding urban police departments in the wake of the George Floyd and now the Rayshard Brooks homicides, both at the hands of police, would be to accelerate the downward spiral of a flawed but repairable system and cost even more lives. It’s more expedient, but less beneficial, to destroy than to repair.
Today’s elected leaders in places like Minneapolis, Atlanta, Seattle and Denver should not choose the politically expedient route of destroying rather than fixing the law enforcement services for which they are accountable. Such recklessness would only add to the long list of inadequacies in America’s chosen urban law enforcement methods and increase the likelihood of more tragedies.
A better method need not be created from whole cloth, as defunding advocates propose. Sir Robert Peel gave us the principles of effective law enforcement almost two centuries ago, if our current political and law enforcement leaders are courageous enough to implement them.