The following is a modified reprisal of a column that originally appeared in this newspaper on Oct. 8, 2014. It demonstrates that, while the underlying issues change, the resort community’s struggle remains, mostly, the same. Back then it was parking; today it's housing. Perhaps in eight more years, it will be parking again …
“What they’re trying to do is starve you Conchs out of here so they can burn down the shacks and put up apartments and make this a tourist town. That’s what I hear. I hear they’re buying up lots, and then after the poor people are starved out and gone somewhere else to starve some more they’re going to come in and make it into a beauty spot for tourists.”
— Ernest Hemingway, “To Have and Have Not,” 1937
I love Key West. That’s where I am now. Key West is Aspen inverted. Sea level substitutes for elevation. Snorkeling stands in for skiing. A navy of yachts, catamarans and sail boats surrogates for Aspen’s air force of G-5s. Duval replaces Durant as the street that most visitors associate with the place.
The Florida Keys are a 140-mile — or so — long coral cay archipelago stitched together by U.S. Highway 1, with Key West as its farthest and most desirable — or at least most expensive — spot, anchoring the end of the highway. Conversely, the Roaring Fork Valley is a 40-mile — or so — long chain of mountain communities linked together by Colorado Highway 82, with Aspen its most desirable — or at least its most expensive — spot, pinned to the top of the valley. Separated by about 2,000 miles in distance and 8,000 feet in elevation, both Aspen and Key West face the modern challenges of early 21st century semi-remote resort destinations.
I don’t know if Ernest Hemingway ever made it to Aspen. His preferred mountain refuge was Sun Valley, Idaho. Unlike the mountains, he survived the Keys and did much of his most productive and influential writing about the places and the people of this region.
Since Depression-era times when Hemingway wrote “To Have and Have Not,” Key West has become the tourist haven the prescient quoted words provided above of main character Harry Morgan predicted some eight and a half decades ago. Hemingway’s Marxist-influenced perspective on that transition, however, rings hollow. While democratic institutions may exploit societal division for political and economic purposes, Marxism requires and ultimately ensures societal division to perpetuate its deceitful political and economic ends. In a democracy, a worker can be his or her own boss, but in a Marxist world, without the bourgeois, there can be no proletariat.
Take your pick.
The angst of comparing those who have with those who have not remains alive and well both in the Roaring Fork Valley and the Florida Keys. It is on display in each community’s social discourse. Issues seem to run on parallel tracks.
Like, in 2014, the Florida Keys only had one daily newspaper compared to the Roaring Fork’s three, and it only produces a single weekend edition rather than separate papers on Saturday and Sunday. Back on Oct. 6, 2014, the Citizen’s Monday front page above-the-fold headline punned “County angling for more affordable housing.” As in Aspen, the cost of free market housing in the Keys continues to outstrip the ability of locals to make ends meet. No surprise.
While in Aspen you can experience live music up to one time a night at Belly Up, a stroll up Duval any evening will likely bring you into close contact with up to a half dozen live performances all happening within a conch shell’s throw from the others. Key West’s nightlife makes Aspen look more and more like the over-55-bedroom community it is incrementally becoming.
What is clear to me is that what defines “having” and “having not” has changed since Hemingway’s days. More than eight decades ago, he wrote about people and families whose very lives, whose next meal, depended upon their ability to make it from one day to the next. While such situations exist in the world today, they are not reflected in Aspen’s current housing emergency. Many locals are legitimately struggling to make ends meet, and the cost of housing is a national, if not a worldwide challenge at which Aspen finds itself near the center. Still, in today’s mobile society, Aspen’s housing-challenged locals are not the silver miners of their current generation, stranded in the Netherlands working to benefit our modern-day robber barons, ending up penniless and without the capacity to keep the winter wolves at bay.
To the contrary, they, like most of us, benefit from all the spoils afforded by Aspen’s elitism, including a great lifestyle, an exceptional school district, extraordinary surroundings and unprecedented levels of local government subsidy. Except perhaps for personal wealth, one can argue that the Roaring Fork Valley’s affordable housing community has it all. Personally, I’m all for such an arrangement, as long as the community’s need for a stable workforce is prioritized in the calculation. But, as we are seeing, just because you have it all one year doesn’t guarantee you will have it forever. Choice, both the government’s and the workers’, plays a very important role in today’s housing crisis.
Eighty-five years after the publication of “To Have and Have Not,” no single answer to Aspen’s housing challenges comes to mind, but neither does any single, existential threat. Communities have faced far bigger challenges than this over the past decades and centuries. It is up to those who live here now to re-stabilize worker housing so that Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley can benefit from a stable workforce for the next generation.
Contact Paul at Pmenter98388@gmail.com.