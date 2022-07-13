It’s a quotation attributed to the late great American composer, musician and bandleader, Duke Ellington.
“Art is dangerous. It is one of the attractions: when it ceases to be dangerous you don’t want it.”
Dare I interpret the great Ellington, he referred to those who not only understand but actively seek art’s true purpose. And what is art’s true purpose? Another great 20th century artist, Pablo Picasso, once defined it as “…washing the dust of daily life off our souls.” To help us think, to elevate our perception, to reflect more contextually on the past, to consider matters around us in new ways. There is nothing more dangerous to the status quo than the right art, in the right place, at the right time.
Alternatively, Aspen’s art scene, at least that portion of it held up for broad public display, feels very safe to me. Beautiful but corporatized, government and billionaire funded, sometimes unconventional but never so much as to not be staid, and predictable. It serves its purpose, to facilitate the fueling of Aspen’s resort economy, and triggering the endorphins of its monied supporters by delivering the concerts, exhibits and events desired by its patrons. The very definition of enlightened self-interest: emphasis on “self-interest.”
Beautifully and predictably presented, over and over again, Aspen’s art scene is more routine than unusual, more calming than provocative, unquestionably more safe than dangerous: which in truth makes it more similar to than different from comparably situated art scenes. As an outsider looking in, Aspen’s art scene could benefit from a little creative uncertainty, which is why I wrote in support of last November’s ballot measure 2A.
In approving this ballot measure 71.2% to 28.8%, Aspen’s voters resoundingly told their city government to direct more of the city’s Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax toward the arts. Previously only $100,000 of Wheeler RETT dollars could be appropriated for arts funding with the remainder of the city’s arts grants coming from other income sources, primarily self-generated income from Wheeler events. 2A eliminated the $100,000 cap and added the word “cultural” to its definition of eligible arts nonprofits.
On Nov. 17of last year, I posited the idea that perhaps it’s time for Aspen to turn over the reins of their arts funding to a genuine arts council, which Aspen, despite the elite nature of its art museum and music festival, has somehow never seen fit to create. In its stead, the Aspen City Council will continue to put its arts thinking cap on annually and determine how best to use the public's money to meet their artistic needs.
At last week’s council work session, they outlined what they’d like to see for the future. Topping staff’s list was a half million or so for the city to improve its own facilities, because why not? City money for city facilities ensures that the city gets what it asks for from its arts funding. Nothing dangerous about that. In fairness, some council members spoke in favor of using the funds to inspire “community connection” through art. Most disappointingly, staff proposed a mere $40,000 to $60,000 for an arts fellowship program to directly support individual artists and “creatives,” one of those new social media-inspired nouns that’s really an adjective. I suppose it sounds artistic, but I digress. Providing only about 10 cents to the arts community for every dollar the city spends on its own facilities hardly feels consistent with the ballot measure’s intent. It actually feels like the city is using voter-approved Wheeler funds to free up other tax dollars to feed the bureaucratic beast — but I only facilitated such local government budgetary shenanigans for three decades, so I’m probably mistaken.
I suppose expecting the city of Aspen to serve as a catalyst for the reigniting of a genuinely eclectic, exciting, and yes, dangerous arts scene is about as realistic, but that doesn’t mean dangerous art can’t emerge from within Aspen’s boundaries. As I was writing this column on Monday, the adjacent photograph serendipitously found its way to my inbox. It is perhaps the most provocative piece of anonymously proffered Aspen centric art I’ve seen in my now two decades of living and working here, and it didn’t cost me, or you, a dime.
A poster-sized sign, set at the corner of venerable Wagner Park, advertising “If you worked for Aspen Parks and Open Space THIS WOULD BE YOUR OFFICE.” Directly adjacent to the sign stands an overfilled pet refuse container with multi-colored doggie-poop bags piled next to it on the ground. From the literal to the metaphorical, the layers of provocation provided by this single photograph make it, well, dangerous, humorous and poignant, and a reflection of the times.
No matter how you define it, it doesn’t fit Aspen’s art narrative, that’s for sure. So, I wouldn’t expect the city to offer one of their future arts fellowships to the photographer. I would hope the city’s leaders, in the quiet of their own open minds, might contemplate its message. But when you only offer a dime of dedicated arts funding to artists for every dollar you keep for yourself, even that might be too much to ask.
