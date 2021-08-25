“We have met the enemy, and he is us…” is perhaps the best-known comic strip line ever penned. Cartoonist Walt Kelly first used the saying in an April 1970 poster featuring Pogo, his famous animated possum to promote the first Earth Day celebration. He later included it in a 1971 comic strip of Pogo and his swamp creature sidekick "Porkypine," lamenting a garbage-strewn forest.
Pogo’s famous line satirized American Naval Commander Oliver Hazard Perry’s gloating message to Major General William Henry Harrison upon dealing the British Navy its worst defeat ever in the Sept. 10, 1813, Battle of Lake Erie: “We have met the enemy and they are ours.” By 1970, Lake Erie was one of the most-polluted inland bodies of water in the world. Pogo’s statement stabbed at America’s failure to protect its natural environment and contributed political pressure that led to the Environmental Protection Agency’s formation later that year.
I was reminded of Pogo’s famous line when considering Aspen’s current traffic conundrum. Accelerated by the massive nationwide COVID-related urban out-migration, Aspen’s traffic has finally hit the tipping point. Recent news stories, as well as opinion pieces and letters to the editor, all signal the news — Aspen has crossed a boundary into the realm of big-city traffic problems.
How did this happen? For decades, and really beginning in earnest in 1993, the city’s confederated set of traffic-control and growth-management strategies kept Aspen’s traffic woes just under the tipping point of despair. Almost three decades later, those 20th century strategies still include generating millions of dollars through stratospheric building permit fees and spending millions of dollars on aggressive high-density affordable housing developments to keep as much of Aspen’s burgeoning workforce upvalley as possible. More recently implemented, “Fast Frequent and Fun” RFTA commuter bus service reduces the number of private vehicle commuter trips.
But most conspicuous is the longstanding policy on the city’s entrance. It treats downvalley private vehicle commuters as if they are barbarians at the gate almost meriting the medieval pouring of boiling oil on their heads when they approach Aspen’s metaphorical and sociological transportation ramparts along highway 82, the roundabout and the Castle Creek bridge, which city of Aspen Transportation Director John Krueger admitted in news reports last week are inadequate to manage the commuter traffic. West End residents now experience the daily overflow of a couple thousand rush hour commuter trips along West Smuggler triggered by a highway stretched beyond its peak period capacity, at least according to their numbers.
Downvalley commuters contribute significantly to Aspen’s traffic, no question. But is the issue that simple? Artificially limiting private vehicle access in and out of Aspen on 82 as a strategy to reduce the number of vehicles in town has been proven to be folly, but the city would prefer you didn’t realize that fact. According to last week’s newspaper reports, daily traffic across the Castle Creek bridge remains below the targeted, not-to-exceed average of 23,675 per month — a goal established by the city in 1993. But what about those commuters transiting the West End whose trips are not captured in city’s commuter data? The “West End Sneak” is a trick that commuters have been using, well, forever. So why hasn’t the city included those trips in its data set of daily commuter trips?
Perhaps because to include them would prove that, in spite of their 20th century strategies, the city’s not-to exceed target has been breached?
And, just to further complicate things, how many of those commuters transiting through the roundabout and the S-curves, and up and down Cemetery Lane through the West End, are Aspen residents?
Why is that important? First, the total number and percentage of commuters who are Aspen residents crossing Castle Creek is only going to increase with the city’s decision to finally initiate development of the BMC lumberyard and adjacent properties into a 300-plus unit affordable housing development. Those folks might decide to buy their groceries in Basalt, but, by and large, they will come across Castle Creek to work and eat and drink, and not all of them by bicycle or bus.
Second, the city has an obligation to maintain adequate transportation capacity throughout its jurisdiction at all times to reasonably meet any emergency service needs or, God forbid, evacuation requirements due to a natural disaster. Imagine being on the wrong side of the two-lane Castle Creek bridge when a Lake Christine equivalent or worse fire threatens Aspen, making evacuation compulsory. The city’s longstanding development and transportation management policies have arguably already rendered Highway 82’s capacity so inadequate during peak periods that emergency services are unable to function as effectively as would be necessary in a community-wide emergency.
The city’s recent growth spurt has contributed significantly to this long-term issue and exposed the inadequacies of its conventional 20th century strategies designed almost three decades ago. Given all this anecdotal information, I would venture to hypothesize that a big part of Aspen’s current and future traffic problems come from within Aspen itself.
Conveniently, there’s no data to prove any of this. That’s why it’s a hypothesis and not a theory. But that’s also the thing about “third rail” public policy issues. Data that might lead to new strategies often also stands to endanger a government’s long-standing, comfortable status quo.
Not that that’s happening here of course.
Aspen’s traffic problems are real. Its strategies for dealing with them are old. Times have changed. Pogo was onto something a half century ago. When communities don’t adapt to changing public policy challenges, they only have themselves to blame.