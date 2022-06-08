I read with interest the recent news story describing how a majority of the Elected Officials Transportation Commission wants to ramp up high occupancy vehicle lane enforcement on Highway 82 between Basalt and the Aspen Airport Business Center (“Elected officials vote to explore HOV lane enforcement between Basalt and ABC,” Aspen Times, May 29). The story reminded me of my own experience of this distinctive Roaring Fork Valley artifact of public transportation virtue signaling.
In the spring of 2004, as Aspen’s finance director, I attended the annual Colorado Finance Officers Association conference in Grand Junction. Rather than drive my own car, I reserved one of the city’s vehicles for the journey. I left Grand Junction early the morning after the conference to drive back to the office. The timing of my drive put me in Snowmass Canyon on Highway 82 just before 9 a.m. I was almost completely alone on the highway this particular off-season morning, driving in the right-hand lane at the 55 mph speed limit.
As I emerged from the canyon, and approached the traffic light at Aspen Village, I noticed a Colorado State Patrol cruiser flanking me on the left. The cruiser then slowed, pulled in behind me, flipped on the lights and pulled me over. I immediately knew my crime, the unvirtuous transgression of driving in Highway 82’s newly minted, uniquely located HOV lane, with no one else in the car. Understanding from experience the routine about to unfold, I searched the glove box and thankfully found the insurance and registration. I had it ready when the state trooper approached.
“Do you know why I pulled you over?” he predictably asked. “Yep,” I quipped in response as I handed him my license and the vehicle’s documents. “I was driving alone in the HOV lane.” He, again predictably, went back to his cruiser to confirm the vehicle ownership and my driving record.
When he returned a few minutes later, he informed me that he was going to give me a warning, but to please be aware of the HOV lane in the future. His response gave me the confidence to defend my actions. I explained that my high school driver’s education course taught that it’s safest to stay in the right-hand lane unless I am passing another vehicle. Years of subsequent driving experience further informed me that to remain safe and drive the speed limit on a divided highway in the United States of America, one should stay in the right-hand lane.
The trooper gave me an annoyed look from under that Smokey Bear hat, and I was fairly sure I’d overplayed my hand. Then he said, “Well, whoever decided to put the HOV lane on the right ought to have their heads examined.”
To this day, I drive Highway 82 three or four days a week from its origination in Glenwood Springs to the AABC, usually at rush hour. And yes, I drive alone, as do the vast majority of other commuters. When conventional rules of highway etiquette and safety dictate, which they often do, I use the right-hand lane, HOV rules or not.
It’s a ridiculous local law, intended to signal the primacy of Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses as not only critical to our regional transportation infrastructure — which they absolutely are — but also the most virtuous form of transportation along the Highway 82 corridor. It forces observers of the speed limit to compete with speeders in the left-hand lane because the normally available and safe “slow” lane on the right is not available without a commuter buddy.
Some on the EOTC want to throw additional tax money at the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and state patrol to start pulling over and lecturing, and maybe even occasionally ticketing, HOV scofflaws like me. Typically, decisions to spend public money on important things like law enforcement resources are preceded with ample data and analysis defining the dangerous public-safety condition meriting resolution. So, I have a few questions.
From 6-9 a.m. and from 3-6 p.m., the hours of HOV enforcement, what percentage of automobiles in the HOV lane only contain a single occupant? Is it 90%? Is it 50%? What dangerous public safety condition will additional HOV lane enforcement ameliorate? The taxpaying public deserves elected representatives who demand facts linking HOV violators to a genuinely dangerous condition before they start throwing around even more tax dollars to validate a two-decade-old “virtue signal.”
What might happen if the EOTC gave state patrol and the sheriff’s office more tax money to enforce the Highway 82 HOV lane? Would the officers continue to largely ignore the speeders, as they have for most of two decades now, and just pull over HOV scofflaws irrespective of their driving habits as the state trooper did to me so many years ago? Is an HOV violation more dangerous than a speeder? I don’t have any data, but my long years of driving experience tell me probably not.
My favorite comment from the last EOTC meeting came from Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen, who quite accurately explained in opposing the proposal that there isn’t enough congestion between Basalt and the ABC to justify additional HOV enforcement; which, using the rules of logic, means there also isn’t enough congestion for an HOV lane at all, the main purpose being the management of traffic congestion to the benefit of carpooling commuters.
But there is plenty of speeding, to which I can testify personally. If the EOTC wants to pay state and local law enforcement to virtue signal on their behalf, perhaps that’s where they should start.
