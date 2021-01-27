Although obscure, it’s one of my favorite rock-and-roll lyrical passages. From the band Live’s 1999 single “Run to the water”:
“In a moment we lost our minds here, and dreamt the world was round. A million miles fall from grace. Thank God we missed the ground.”
It’s a timely lyric for this COVID age, an age when it seems we are all on the brink of losing our minds from the endlessly disorienting disruption of our everyday lives. In this environment, “flat-earth” thinking — the trick of deftly cherry-picking facts, figures and a persuasive narrative and weaving them to the exclusion of all else into a narrowly defined, and circularly self-contained justification for an otherwise insupportable conclusion — seems on the rise.
It simplifies everything right when we really think we need something simple to hang onto. The lack of clarity about and the politicization of the pandemic have caused leaders at all levels to revert to a less nuanced and more strident right-or-wrong worldview. The following three recent local examples fit this bill.
Last week, the recently formed Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance suffered a setback when Judge Anne Norrdin denied the collective’s request for an immediate temporary restraining order to delay the implementation of the Pitkin County Board of Health’s Jan. 11order banning indoor restaurant dining. Instead, she permitted the ban to take effect as ordered on Jan. 17 and set the hearing for Feb. 19 — after another month of potentially little to no business has passed.
Judge Norrdin was quoted in The Aspen Times’ Jan. 21 story on the matter as, at least in part, explaining her decision on her view that “courts are generally reluctant to grant equitable relief such as an injunction where the actions complained of are those undertaken by other branches of government.” It was a statement that about made me fall over.
I suppose it's simpler for a judge to conclude that governmental action is definitionally less threatening to personal freedoms than the actions of other individuals or private organizations, but it’s not right. The courts, as a co-equal branch of government, exist to defend our legal rights, irrespective of whether the offending party is another individual, a corporation or the government’s elected policymakers and their bureaucratic minions. It’s called separation of powers, and it keeps governmental power from dangerously concentrating in any one place.
Don’t get me wrong — there may be good scientific and public health policy reasons to deny the restaurant alliance’s request. Or perhaps there aren’t. But the alleged offending party’s identity as a governmental entity is not a legitimate reason for or against a court’s decision to grant or deny an injunction.
Also last week, upper-valley law enforcement agencies — the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Aspen, Basalt and Snowmass Village Police department — announced their shared intention to begin issuing misdemeanor tickets for egregious and blatant violations of the local public health order to wear masks in order to mitigate COVID-19’s spread. They used the example of a large party as the kind of event that could result in such a ticket. You know, the kind of party Aspen visitors and second homeowners enjoyed in droves over the holidays when the police weren’t enforcing the mask mandate.
Since the holidays are long over and everyone is partied out, it seems like law enforcement might be implementing a simple tactic for reducing COVID’s spread that has no chance of being effective because the parties are over, the visitors are gone and Pitkin’s state-leading COVID-19 infection rate proves that the spread has already taken place.
At the other end of the valley in an entirely unrelated matter, as reported in this paper on Jan. 22, Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes — using as evidence a 2019 picture of newly elected 3rdDistrict Congresswoman Lauren Boebert with a group of supporters — recently asserted on his official Facebook page that Boebert hangs with “white power” supporters. At least four people in the picture appear to be “flashing” the three-finger symbol for the politically very conservative “Three Percenter” group. Three Percenters identify as the modern equivalent of the allegedly 3% of the colonial population that they claim fought and won the American Revolutionary war against Great Britain.
According to the story, some defenders of those in the picture threatened Godes in their comments to his post, inducing him to delete his entire official mayoral Facebook page. Nothing defines the age of COVID quite like a governmental leader accentuating the division between himself and another governmental leader. It’s easy, but as the entirely unjustifiable responses to his post demonstrate, it was not helpful to anyone in finding common ground at this potentially incendiary moment in history.
What do these different matters, and many other circumstances like them occurring here and around the nation, have in common? A narrowing and ever more simplified sense of right and wrong. A diminishing tolerance for differing views. The narrow application of ever simpler, less refined, and therefore less justifiable actions in response to the uniquely complex and evolving challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In short, the kind of thinking to which flat-earth believers succumb.
We will be years assessing the pandemic’s damage to society’s underlying fabric. What damage was unavoidable and what was self-inflicted? At a moment when it feels like we are all losing our minds, is our emerging flat-earth thinking spreading through our leaders like a virus, from pandemic-related matters to all dimensions of society? If so, it may constitute evidence that while the earth is demonstrably not flat, a flat earth is really what we deserve.