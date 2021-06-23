As of Monday, it’s now officially the summer of 2021. The COVID-19 odyssey went from “…two weeks to flatten the curve…” in March 2020 to 16 months of variably enforced lockdowns with trillions in government spending and perhaps as many as 600,000 dead in the U.S. and 3.9 million dead worldwide, at least due in part to coronavirus infection.
Our local hospitality-based economy suffered a disproportionately heavy hit. Almost all economic prognosticators agree that arts, entertainment, food service and accommodations will take the longest to fully recover. But with vaccines now widely deployed, and the world reopening, can that economic recovery really begin?
The answer may lie in the immediate past. As an incentive to keep Americans from inadvertently spreading the virus during the lockdown, Congress provided supplemental unemployment funding of $600 per week through the March 2020 CARES Act, which expires nationally July 31 (some states, including Colorado, are ending the benefit early).
So how does $600 per week translate into money for a pandemic-displaced worker? I knew it was not insignificant, but this past Saturday when it took the local breakfast restaurant almost a full hour to produce our order in an overflowing restaurant due to staffing shortages, I pulled out my calculator and began ciphering.
CARES Act-funded unemployment comes to the equivalent of $15 per hour for a full-time, 40-hour work week. Additionally, Colorado’s maximum weekly unemployment amount of $649 (capped at 60% of $1,082 in weekly earnings or more) is the equivalent of $16.22 per hour for a 40-hour work week. Together, that comes to a maximum of $1,249 per week in benefits or equivalent to an hourly rate of $31.22 for a 40-hour work week. Annually, that equates to $64,937, fully 95.4% of the 2019 median household income of $68,073 — to stay home and not work.
If a displaced worker’s pre-pandemic job paid $1,082 per week, the combination of unemployment and CARES benefits have provided a 15.4% pay increase incentive to not work ($1,249 is 115.4% of $1,082). For a pandemic-displaced worker earning Colorado’s still-too-low minimum wage of $12.32, the combination of Colorado unemployment and CARES Act benefits have resulted in a 91.6% increase in compensation. This has been the law of the land for almost 14 full months.
Now before you go all Joy Behar on me and compliment me for being the heartless, despicable fiscal conservative that I am, let me be clear: I am not criticizing the intended consequences of the CARES Act. Incentivizing people to stay home as the pandemic began, with all its uncertainty, unquestionably saved tens of thousands of lives. But as with all hastily considered public-policy actions, its unintended consequences merit our attention if for no other reason than to learn and try to avoid them in the future. In this case, those unintended consequences are just now beginning to rear their heads, and I dare say they must not be ignored.
The first is obvious. If you wonder why there is so much emerging demand for products and services, but so few people to provide them, now you know. Lots of people have a lot more money in their pockets than they are used to having, and a lot more time to spend it since so many are not using their time to produce anything. Economic data supports this observation. The retail inventories to sales ratio sits at its lowest level in its almost 33-year history at 1.07 (meaning inventories are on average only 7% above the level necessary to meet current demand). The previous low was 1.34 in 2011.
And factory capacity utilization lags pre-COVID levels at 75.2% compared to its 2018 high of 79.9%. Consequently, products are on backorder, it’s harder to get a hair appointment, and yes, breakfast takes longer to serve at the local restaurant. Will these trends get better or worse in the future?
Secondly, I have a hunch that such immediately beneficial, government-funded disruptive changes to the work life balance of so many people might just be habit forming. In Cuba they have a saying, “They (meaning their communist government) pretend to pay us, and we pretend to work.” The CARES Act is not a communist initiative, but along with all the good it did, it also removed any pretense of “pretend” from that infamous Cuban saying. Our government paid trillions of dollars to millions of people to not work for up to 15 months. And government initiatives, once implemented, are very hard to roll back.
Now that our economy has adapted to a 50% increase in federal spending (the $2.2 trillion CARES Act is about 50% of 2019’s $4.4 trillion federal budget), what can we expect? How will it impact the American workforce’s historically unparalleled innovation and productivity? Will America’s productive trajectory return to historic norms, or will it lag in the presence of continued, massive, disincentivizing government handouts that lack the existential purpose of protecting us from a new virus or some other enemy? President Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal — which is at least $1.6 trillion more than the government’s aforementioned pre-pandemic 2019 budget — provides a hint.
Economists and social scientists will have a field day evaluating the efficacy of CARES Act in hindsight, at least those with the courage to take on such politically charged subject matter. But its influence on the post-COVID long run remains to be seen. For better or worse, it has changed the productive trajectory of the American workforce, and in the short run, it hasn’t been for the better.
