Back in 1995, the late Christopher Hitchens gave a speech at the Nation Institute. Captured on pre-social media video by CSPAN, the title of the event was “History of the 20th Century, U.K. and America.”
The grainy standard definition video betrays the age of the event, now going on 26 years. More than a quarter century of history has flowed past since this event. What I found notable and timely about Hitchens’ comments so many years ago to this age has nothing to do with his interpretation of history, his lampooning of political characters of all persuasions, or his dry and always entertaining wit. It was a brief comparative description he gave between himself and his late father, a World War II British Naval Commander, Eric Hitchens.
On the day after Christmas in 1943, in what became known as the Battle of the North Cape, as Commander of the HMS cruiser Jamaica, Eric Hitchens ordered the firing of the final of many British torpedoes into the German warship Scharnhorst, a much larger capital ship of the Nazi Kreigsmarine, sending it to the bottom of the North Sea. It was, in his son’s estimation some 52 years later, “…. a better day’s work than any I have ever done.”
Perhaps even more poignant was Eric Hitchens’ view of the emerging post WWII western world, summed up according to Christopher in his much later statement that his work in the war had been … “the only time when I really felt I knew what I was doing.” In the context of Christopher Hitchens’ speech on this evening in 1995, this statement was posited to frame his subsequent, sweeping commentary on the most recent half century of American and British history, that it was in many ways a confusing time when one’s purpose was far more difficult to discern than the focused efforts of that generation that quite literally saved the world from totalitarianism.
Such is an example of my desperate search for intellectually stimulating entertainment in this age dominated by lowest common denominator social media, that I seek out quarter-century-old speeches made by long dead classically educated thinkers on my YouTube feed. This one got me to thinking about my own work history. What, so far, has been my best day at work? Like Christopher Hitchens, a quick inventory of my professional life left me concluding that nothing I have ever done comes close to the value provided to the world in helping to sink a Nazi battleship, but I’ve had a few good days.
Literally on the first day of my first professional job as a budget and management analyst for Broward County, Florida, in 1986, I saved county taxpayers about $2 million in property tax increases by challenging the accuracy of the payroll forecast included in the upcoming year’s proposed budget. In an age when tractor feed printouts and Texas Instruments calculators provided the most technologically advanced computational aids, a fellow analyst had inadvertently miscounted the number of work weeks in the coming fiscal year, adding five more days to the payroll calculation than existed. More astonishing than this mistake (because everyone makes mistakes) was the fact that the only person who questioned the result was the one in the room with the least experience.
Then there was that time about 17 years later, when as the city of Aspen’s new finance director, I signed the city’s amnesty agreement with the IRS, settling its long delinquent arbitrage compliance filings on bond issues dating all the way back to the 1980s when I had still been that wet-behind-the-ears Broward County budget analyst. The little known and even less understood provisions of section 103 of the Internal Revenue Code prohibit municipal governments from earning more interest on their debt proceeds than they pay their bondholders. The city had failed to lift a finger to perform any arbitrage compliance reporting on over $130 million in bonds issued between 1986 when the law went into effect and 2002 when my tenure as finance director began. The city had therefore exposed its taxpayers to tens of millions in penalties and fines if it had, in fact, failed to timely report and repay its arbitrage earnings, which it turns out it had, and it did. We settled that issue with the IRS for around $39,000. That wasn’t a bad day at the office.
Finding purpose in our work is a very human need. For me, I learned early on that using my analytically oriented willingness to challenge the status quo was most purposefully applied to fixing broken systems. But it’s more complicated than that, because along the way I think I participated in some breaking as well as all the fixing. Such is the nature of human imperfection.
In articulating his father’s recollection of the singularity of purpose in defeating the Axis powers, Christopher Hitchens also deftly made evident how difficult it can be to find such purpose in one’s work life among the competing interests and priorities of the world around us, which are often at odds with our own. This reality has never been more evident than it is today. Finding one’s uniqueness of purpose is harder than ever in a world so dominated by Orwellian social media “Thought Police” seeking to guide our views, beliefs and actions in ways of which they approve.
Were he alive today, Christopher Hitchens would stand for none of it.