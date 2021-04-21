“I almost got run over at the store yesterday” was the line my wife led with at the breakfast table Saturday morning. That caught my attention.
She went on to explain that while walking through the parking lot at Carbondale’s shiny new City Market, a driver of unknown origin decided to use his vehicle as a demonstration of displeasure by aggressively driving within about three feet of her while she walked across the parking lot’s driving lane they were both transiting – she on foot, and he in his car. Her response was to stop, turn and visually and verbally express her incredulity, an action to which she expected a response. Instead, the driver merely waited for her to pass, and then parked in the next available spot.
“Did he say anything to you after?” I inquired. “No,” she said, “I guess he just had a parking emergency.”
Such impersonalized interactions are more and more common every day in Carbondale. This past Sunday, from behind me as I walked south along Hendrick Street next to Miners’ Memorial Park, the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee honked his horn behind me, having taken umbrage at a cyclist who dared to impede his progress through the residential zone. The cyclist turned to look at the driver and shrugged. The Jeep sped past, making a point to exceed the speed limit. I decided to use my deep and rather projective voice to articulate my consternation and yelled “SLOW … DOWN … BLACK ... JEEP!” The driver tapped his brakes as if to prepare to stop in response to my editorializing about his driving habits, but then sped off.
You can tell Carbondale’s finest recognize the growing traffic issue. Police presence along Highway 133 and other roadway sections becoming notorious for speeding vehicles seems to have increased, but that’s just one symptom, not the issue itself. The great COVID-19 disruption continues to generate unanticipated consequences. The influx of visitors and new residents not only strains the Roaring Fork Valley’s housing inventory and turns Highway 82 into even more of a commuting adventure than it’s ever been — it seems to be altering the valley’s societal makeup at a very basic level. All around me, it seems urban urgency is putting a final nail in small town congeniality’s metaphorical coffin.
Being the recovering government policy wonk that I am, having worked for more than 25 years as a local bureaucrat and having completed one tour of duty as an elected official (never to return to either role), I wonder: Are the valley’s local government systems up to managing the rapid change and growth pressures surging upon us? Long ago, I remember a former boss regaling me with horrifying tales of newly built homes that blew over in an Oklahoma windstorm. Back in the late 1970s and early ’80s, this particular Tulsa suburb failed to maintain its building inspection standards in the face of that community’s rapid growth spurt.
That time was also a dramatic period of American social migration driven by economic disruption. The oil crisis and the demise of America’s lethargic manufacturing economy drove families to migrate from the Midwest and Northeast to Southwestern states. Factory closures, business failures — and lest we forget the well-intended but frequently divisive policies of mandatory school busing of the late ’70s — all contributed to this migration. You may recall Bruce Springsteen sang about it in his 1984 hit single, “My Hometown.”
I don’t know if those tales of falling buildings were true, and I don’t fear falling buildings from poor inspection services. But infrastructure, resource capacity issues and basic law enforcement in the era of police defunding are another matter. At a state policy level, Colorado’s growth management requirements are, in a word, lame compared to states that take such forward-looking matters seriously. Florida and Washington state, both states where I worked in local government, require municipalities to adopt detailed growth management plans that protect environmentally valuable areas and provide a financial proof of their capacity to serve the levels of growth permitted by zoning. Colorado’s “Home Rule” governmental structure, mostly a good thing in my view, gives state government less leverage over local planning than exists elsewhere.
Additionally, I’m not particularly thrilled about how the current social disruption and human influx impacts my personal demeanor. I understand that we live in a really spectacular place and it’s neither wrong nor unexpected for others to want to move to this valley, particularly in the wake of 2020’s intersection of COVID impact and urban social unrest (for lack of a better term). I find myself far more circumspect around those I don’t know.
I know it’s on me to adapt to our “new normal,” whenever that comes and whatever that ends up being. Although I didn’t grow up as one, I’ve become a small-town guy. And when my small town collides with what I perceive as an influx of big city impacts my initial reaction is, well, not positive. I would imagine that I’m not alone.
But the objective truth is that I have no idea if the two aforementioned drivers are recent big city transplants or just “COVID-cranky” longtime locals behaving badly. All I know is that for better, and for worse, the times are changing. All we can hope to do individually is adapt and treat others as well as we wish to be treated — and hope newly constructed buildings don’t start falling over.