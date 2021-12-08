It’s an old saying, referring to American psychologist Abraham Maslow’s description of the human cognitive bias of over-reliance on a familiar tool. “I suppose it is tempting,” the groundbreaking human behaviorist said, “if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.”
Referred to as the “law of the instrument,” it provides a warning. Avoid over-reliance on a single, familiar tool or method for addressing forever-changing circumstances, for it can result in unintended and unwelcome consequences.
On Dec. 14, Aspen City Council will consider a land use code amendment that dramatically increases the cost of free-market residential housing mitigation for owners who choose to demolish and replace or sell their homes. According to the supporting staff report, the owners of a 2,000-square-foot free-market home who demolish and replace it with a 3,000-square-foot home will see their housing mitigation increase from about $60,000 to about $181,000, a 3-fold increase, due to the elimination of the code’s current residential credit for existing mitigation.
If the owners seek to add a 3,000-square-foot basement to the mix, their housing mitigation increases from $181,000 under the current code to $474,000 a 2.6-fold increase, due to the elimination of the current code’s residential sub-grade exemption. For comparison, in 2020 the median cost to buy a single-family home in the United States — not just pay Aspen’s workforce housing mitigation fee — was $329,000.
Aspen’s housing mitigation policy is technically complex, but what appears to be largely driving the city’s urgent desire for dramatically higher residential housing mitigation fees is simple: the global transformation of single-family homes into businesses. Call it the VRBO effect. To quote Community Development Director Philip Supino’s Nov. 17 memorandum on the matter, the proposed changes would “…mitigate for the development activity that is most shaping Aspen’s current ‘growth’ context. This includes … the growing role of Short-Term Rentals across our residential zone districts.”
Translation, the city has concluded that free-market homes no longer primarily house full-time residents as their primary function, but rather serve as hospitality businesses. But, in their rush to equalize housing mitigation between residential and commercial properties, the council seems to have forgotten that they still represent real people who actually live year-round in Aspen’s remaining free-market homes and that their action dramatically decreases the ultimate value of these properties. Who and how many residents? That was apparently not a sufficiently important statistic for inclusion in the staff report.
The memorandum defends the amendment’s effective tripling of fees by pointing out that owners can defer the fees until they sell their homes — as if this is somehow a benefit. In reality, it’s a ticking time bomb that perversely incentivizes owners to sell their homes before council imposes the next government-mandated value extraction on their property. Tripling the fees will only accelerate the transformation of full-time, resident-owned, free-market single-family homes to short-term rentals, the very trend the staff memo frames as detrimental and moves Aspen one step closer to the extinction of traditional free-market housing for full-time Aspen residents.
This code amendment provides an object lesson in government over-reliance on a single tool. In this case, it is the over-reliance on the value of an ever-smaller cohort of properties to fund Aspen’s vitally important deed-restricted workforce housing program. The smaller the population of such free-market single-family properties gets, the higher must be the fees.
But are free-market single-family homes really the source of this growth? City councils are charged with representing all their constituencies and balancing their policy actions to achieve a regimen of rules and laws that fairly impact everyone. Yet, the analysis of this ordinance’s anticipated impact provides no documented historical justification for such a dramatic fee increase.
I expected to see an analysis of free-market residential redevelopment activity since the most recent study of the matter completed seven years ago in 2015 by consulting firm RRC. Such an analysis would include the number of homes demolished and rebuilt under the existing code that resulted in the generation of “X” number of new employees and “Y” dollars in housing mitigation fees which built “Z” workforce housing units, leading to the demonstration of a previously unanticipated funding gap. Instead, council is presented with a sweeping statement:
“While staff and consultants from RRC remain confident in the fundamentals of this study (referring to RRC’s 2015 report) — the application and intersection of the findings of this study with other calculation methodologies (particularly Floor Area) has had the effect of significantly reducing required mitigation.”
In other words, RSS’ 7-year-old study remains valid, except that while in 2015 it provided the basis for charging objectively established housing mitigation fees, today according to the quotation above it somehow reduces them? Reduces them from what exactly?
This self-reinforcing statement rationalizes away the need for an update to the 2015 study and replaces in-depth analysis with a bureaucratic sleight of hand. Perfect for a council intent on tripling residential housing mitigation fees without going to the effort and expense of proving that the impact of new “growth” in Aspen’s free-market residential housing sector has tripled the demand to house workers.
Is this the action of a council that has abandoned its free market residents as a legitimate constituency, and sees them only as a resource for the transfer of value to its legitimate and valuable, but ultimately insatiable deed restricted workforce housing program? I hope not, but that’s how it looks to me.
Paul can be contacted via email at pmenter98388@gmail.com.