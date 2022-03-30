Many years ago, I bought a computerized chess board with a deep, intimidating recorded voice for our junior-high age daughters as a Christmas present. When they showed little interest in the game, I decided it was time to dust off my childhood chess skills, developed during the heady days of Bobby Fischer’s 1972 world chess championship, when at the tender age of 29 he defeated the reigning champion, Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union.
The first time I played the computerized chess board, it beat me in less than 10 moves. I redoubled my commitment, leafing through an online chess strategy primer before trying again. It took even fewer moves for the computer to beat me the second time, its deep voice cackling at my incompetence. Chalk up one small and telling early victory for artificial intelligence.
In that summer of 1972, Fischer played the role of the arrogant American to a tee. He demanded more money and complained about the championship match’s “rigged” governing rules. Fischer then defeated Spassky by a score of 12.5 to 8.5 over 21 games. He claimed his victory a statement for western democratic freedom over communist totalitarianism. Never mind Fischer’s 1972 victory was the only non-Soviet Union/Russian chess championship between 1948 and 1999, a period in which the Soviets/Russians won 25 out of a possible 26 world chess titles.
For a short while, Fischer’s victory catalyzed chess’s popularity among my generation of American kids. For an equally brief time, it seemed America would benefit greatly from a cultural shift toward a greater understanding of the importance of strategic thinking in the public sphere. But Fischer again claimed a rigged championship in 1975, defaulting to Anatoly Kasparov in the subsequent world chess final. America’s popular interest in chess then rapidly evaporated.
While I’ve never gained competence as a chess player, I understand the game’s conceptual importance as a strategic-thinking training tool. Chess provides an intellectual facility for training one’s mind to consider how complex matters might play out over multiple scenarios.
I also understand that we Americans are short-term thinkers. From the news cycle to social media to algorithmically triggered day trading, our existence revolves around the perceived value of immediate gratification. Consider a chess player who compulsively sacrifices his or her powerful queen early in the match for short-term gain. Such strategic failure limits the available tactical options as the game progresses, reducing the chance for victory. Despite America’s many durable and undeniable social, political and economic advantages, our short-term focus remains our Achilles heel.
On the world stage, strategically thinking adversaries surround the United States. China, Isis and even Russia, benefit from more strategically oriented cultures than ours. All wait patiently for the exploitable moment to incrementally move toward their desired long-term goals. When our president goes off script and verbalizes into the most delicate of all strategic foreign-policy issues, the war in Ukraine — that Russian President Putin must not remain in power — he commits the equivalent of the queen-sacrificing chess player’s impetuous act, only it’s not a mere chess game or a quarterly financial result at stake.
Locally, this past weekend, every newspaper from Aspen to Rifle had front-page stories about the Western Slope housing crisis. While COVID no doubt accelerated the trend, high mountain real estate predictably increases in value, and owners —just as predictably — seek the highest and best use of their property assets to benefit from that value. In a region where tourism rules, the highest and best use usually isn’t renting their homes to the valley’s hard-working and chronically underpaid workforce.
Housing affordability in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys would be a daunting, multi-decade public-policy challenge for even the most strategically oriented and committed leaders. Imagine a collection of policymakers who rolled up their sleeves and worked together, consistently over years and decades, across jurisdictional boundaries on coordinated solutions, acknowledging housing’s systemic interconnected nature to everything that constitutes community. But that’s not how things work currently.
Outside of their RFTA-focused Elected Officials Transportation Committee meetings — which, don’t get me wrong, are very important — our city and county leaders barely work together on anything across our valley’s arbitrarily drawn 19th century jurisdictional boundaries, let alone strategic policy matters like the community altering impacts of skyrocketing property values. Yes, a movement is afoot for a regional housing coalition. It’s an important start, but at this point it’s advocated primarily by well-intentioned private citizens, not a coalition of elected and appointed leaders with voter-vested powers and budgets, and the ability to implement policy.
Upvalley, they have Aspen’s real estate transfer tax financial fortress and their $1 million-per-unit game plan to develop hundreds if not thousands of new units, which in a built-out community sounds a lot like environmentally unfriendly growth in the face of limitless demand. All of this while the shiny new Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority “Home Trek” information system tells them they have about 400 empty bedrooms in their existing 3,000-plus unit inventory. At $1 million per unit to build new, those 400 vacant bedrooms translate roughly to a publicly funded opportunity cost of $150-$200 million.
Downvalley, the way things are going, it won’t be long until the average free-market home tops the $1 million price tag. While the crisis affects every community, every community’s needs are different.
It seems like it might be past time to elect some chess players — both locally and nationally — who are willing to think and work strategically to address our most pressing issues. If only we could find some.
