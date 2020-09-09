Here we are, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. What have we learned? How have we adapted? And perhaps most important, what happens next, and locally, will we be able to have a full ski season?
Getting into the prediction game regarding the most unprecedented worldwide public health crisis in a century would be not only ridiculous, but also reckless. Still, if we parse away the rabid political undertones (easier said than done), a coalescing of the data to date, combined with a heavy dose of foundational understanding from the only recorded comparative event available, the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, can help us establish a frame of expectations for not only the next year or two, but the next decade.
COVID-19 doesn’t lend itself to generalized assessments of its impacts, no matter how hard our politicians, and social media ax-grinders might like to persuade us that it does in their competition for our votes and monetized views. Its impacts are too far-reaching, and ongoing, for such conclusory assessments.
It must, it seems to me, by virtue of its ubiquitous nature, be broken down into smaller pieces, and those pieces fitted together objectively into an incomplete, but still informational and actionable mosaic of data from which our dear leaders, such as they are, can divine effective public health policy responses, and an economic recovery.
To the extent that I have an intellectual “wheelhouse,” a place where my education and experience provide me with the capacity to absorb and evaluate new information, it’s in the realm of public policy and finance. So when one of my really smart email “pen pals” put me on to a recent academic paper titled, “Pandemics Depress the Economy, Public Health Interventions Do Not: Evidence from the 1918 Flu,” I was sufficiently intrigued to give the paper a read, as the economic impact of the pandemic is clearly one of those pieces of the mosaic that we must seek to understand, and if ski season is again cut short to stem a new wave of infections, the economic damage to many of our local businesses may be irreparable.
Written by two Federal Reserve economists, Sergio Correia and Stephan Luck, and an MIT Finance Professor, Emil Verner, the paper’s analytical rigor stretched my intellectual limits as a recovering local government bureaucrat. Fundamentally, the authors concluded that it was the pandemic itself that caused the economic damage during the Spanish Flu, not the “non-pharmaceutical interventions” (NPIs) such as social distancing, mask wearing, limitations on gatherings and the like implemented to stem its spread.
How transferable are their conclusions to the current COVID-19 pandemic? Society is far different today than it was a century ago. It’s the best historic information available because thankfully, worldwide pandemics have happened infrequently since the Industrial Revolution and the widespread adoption of public sanitation. So, how can we use this conclusion to help drive public policy for what comes next with COVID-19?
First, it’s important to consider where we likely are in the pandemic’s arc. As detailed in the paper, the Spanish Flu came in three waves (four according to some other sources) and lasted about 24 months. Its second wave was its most deadly, killing an estimated 50 million worldwide in the fall and winter of 1918-19. Like COVID-19, it was a virus to which humans had no natural immunity. If the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic follows a similar arc, we are likely at the end of the virus’s first wave. Meaning if this was a baseball game, we are, potentially, only in the bottom of the third inning. As we move into fall and winter, and our ability to conduct business and socialize outdoors wanes due to cold, inclement weather, will we see the beginning of COVID’s second wave?
On the other hand, also as detailed in the paper, the 1918 Spanish Flu did not benefit from a coordinated governmental response, as we have – sort of – in 2020. The authors detail how, in the United States, midwestern and western city leaders had to adapt their public health responses in real time as the Spanish Flu spread from east to west. As a result, their use of NPIs was far greater, and according to the data, more effective than it was in eastern seaboard cities. Consequently, the Spanish Flu’s mortality rate was lower as it migrated from east to west.
Additionally, while epidemiology (the medical field dedicated to the spreads and containment of disease) existed in 1918, the speed of the Spanish Flu’s spread, combined with a still nascent understanding of viruses, limited its effectiveness in the deployment of targeted NPIs based on data.
Today, it seems to me, our technology and advanced medical knowledge make communication and adaptation possible in real time to our emerging understanding of COVID-19’s transmission characteristics in a way that may already be demonstrating containment of future waves of the virus.
The CDC, which didn’t exist in 1918, recently released data showing that only 6% of U.S. COVID deaths to date were exclusively due to COVID-19. The other 94% had an average of 2.6 additional “co-morbidity” factors, such as respiratory failure or heart disease. This may be current evidence that NPIs are part of the economic solution and not the problem.
If our leaders are smart about it, not a foregone conclusion, this understanding hopefully leads to the continued intelligent, adaptive reopening of the economy, including a full 2020-21 ski and snowboard season, using targeted and effective NPIs.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.