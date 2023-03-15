Well, Aspen’s election is over, and the voters have spoken. So, it’s thankfully time to write about something else. And just when it seems like it might be difficult to switch gears, the universe provides the subject.
I suppose any kind of death administered quickly is in some macabre sense better than the drawn-out alternative. At least from the outside looking in, Silicon Valley Bank’s rapid demise into oblivion appears to be no exception. But in these modern, technologically driven times of self-declared media-propagated fiscal wizards, who’d a thunk that it would be an event as old as banking itself — a good old-fashioned, unpredicted run — to bring it down?
Since its descent into the FDIC’s hands, the internet and airwaves have been replete with pundits opining on the cause and effect of SVB’s closure. So, there’s no need to add my amateur viewpoint to that target-rich aspect of the conversation. Besides, that’s not what interests me about such financial crises. To me, the far more interesting, and relevant aspects of such events are found on the human side as opposed to the technical or financial side of such events. Yes, duration matching between assets and liabilities, and the political blame game, are fascinating subjects, but the real question remains: How do such events impact real people, and perhaps even more interestingly, reflect upon the society that foments them?
To investigate that angle, what better tool to use than a time-tested tale of good and evil?
Remember George Bailey? The affable inheritor of the Bailey Building and Loan? Played by legendary actor Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the movie follows the fictional Bailey’s desire for a life of adventure and travel that he will never have. With the help of a guiding angel, Clarence, he comes to understand the value of his life’s struggles and sacrifices while managing a small financial establishment in his tiny hometown of Bedford Falls following his father’s untimely death from a stroke. George is the quintessential good guy.
Among other plot threads, he does battle with the local bank owner, the greedy Mr. Potter (played by the great Lionel Barrymore), who seeks monopolistic financial control over the lives of Bedford Falls’ common folk. Such control evades Potter only because of the Bailey Building and Loan, which provides fair and reasonable access to home loans for the local community.
Last Friday’s SVB debacle reminded me of my favorite scene from this great movie that once again proves its timelessness. Just as George and his wife Mary (played by Donna Reed) are leaving town on their honeymoon, the Great Depression begins, and Bedford Falls, like so many American communities, finds itself embroiled in a fear-driven run on the bank. Rather than leave, George returns to the building and loan and finds the doors locked and all its depositors standing outside in the rain. Lovable, forgetful Uncle Billy quietly tells George the local bank called their loan and they have no cash to pay their depositors, who all fear that their savings are about to be wiped out. When one of the depositors tells the crowd that Mr. Potter will pay 50 cents on the dollar to anyone who turns their building and loan shares over to him, George leaps to the door and stops them from following their fear-driven first instinct to take Potter’s offer.
“Don’t you see what’s happening here?” He implores them, “If Potter gets hold of this building and loan there will never be another decent home built in this town! … Potter isn’t selling, he’s buying. And why? Because we’re panicky and he’s not.” In one of his many sacrifices throughout the movie, George loans the money he and his wife saved for their honeymoon to his depositors to tide them over until the local bank reopens, saving the day.
By today’s standards, it’s a sappy, sentimental treatise on an ideal, that a life well lived is a life of personal sacrifice rather than conspicuous consumption. But in a less sappy sense, it’s the film’s World War II-era aspirational message that made it so popular and helped it define the resiliency of a generation that sacrificed in the present for the benefit of future generations.
Well, don’t look now, but those future generations, having benefited greatly from that sacrifice, are now retiring. And the concept of sacrifice itself? We retired that concept decades ago.
Exactly when we retired it is debatable. Popular culture defined the 1970s as the “me” generation, and to drive home the point, comedian and future Minnesota U.S. Sen. Al Franken, in a famous 1980 Saturday Night Live skit, brilliantly and sardonically coined the 1980s the “Al Franken Decade,” providing “tips on what you can do for me, Al Franken.”
Despite today’s advanced technological capabilities and our growing sense of collective entitlement, or maybe because of them, the Silicon Valley Bank failure proves one more important thing. Like COVID-19 before it, we are just as susceptible today to the threats manifested by our own human limitations that plagued us a century, or a millennia ago.
Banks will fail, economies will crash, and real people will be hurt by the Mr. Potters behind those events every time. I also know that pundits will endlessly opine on why. But when it comes to such events like the Silicon Valley Bank run of 2023 — while I am still not sure who was selling and who was buying — I do know that there will never be enough George Baileys to keep such events from happening in the first place.
