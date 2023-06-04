Editor:
Paul Menter and I first worked together in revealing the embarrassing facts about the Castle Creek Energy project that the city was loath to admit. For 12 years the Aspen Daily News has permitted Paul a lengthy Wednesday column of great service to the community. In that time the city of Aspen has continued mass production of inane policies and projects.
Paul’s astute elucidations of each city blunder not only condemn city management and electeds, but also expose the negligence of the citizens in continuing to permit the public irresponsibilities of Aspen city government. Paul will be missed.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen