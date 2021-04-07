South African Nadine Gordimer was a great author. To “write as if you are dead” was Gordimer’s advice to other writers, and given her experiences, it’s no wonder.
Gordimer helped edit and was present when Nelson Mandela gave his famous 1964 “I am prepared to die” speech just prior to his conviction and life prison sentence for conspiring to overthrow South Africa’s Apartheid government — which remained in power until 1994. It was shortly after Mandela’s 1990 release from prison that Gordimer was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for literature.
Gordimer believed that writers can only honestly write what they feel and think if they put themselves in the frame of mind that they are already dead, and therefore immortal to external influences. The politicians they fear, the publishers they hope to impress — or in a more contemporary context, the “woke” mob of cancel culture apostles who seek to destroy non-conforming opinions — all threaten to tarnish honest prose. And then of course there are the institutions, governments and businesses alike, that adopt those conformist intentions to protect themselves from the mob’s retribution.
I was reminded of Gordimer and her dedication to honest prose last week when on two occasions I was confronted by local elected politicians who took exception to my writings. One from Carbondale, and one from Aspen. Neither requested that their exchange with me be off the record, but as both approached me privately, as far as I know, they will remain nameless for purposes of this column. The question of why leaders in general find it appropriate, given their institutional roles, to seek influence over individual opinion writing provides the point here, not their identities. To that point, in this object lesson I will simply refer to them as “Carbondale” and “Aspen.”
“Carbondale” took exception to my representation of the town’s judicial system as more interested in face-saving than in prompt justice for Michael Francisco (“It’s [past] time to drop the charges,” March 24, 2021). “Aspen” found me “unfair” for calling out Aspen Councilmember Skippy Mesirow’s insensitivity in joyfully advertising via social media his impending trip to Bolivia. (The Roaring ’20s come to the Roaring Fork Valley,” March 31, 2021).
Among other comments, “Carbondale” implored me to disclose any evidence I might possess that someone involved in the Francisco case was intentionally delaying it. The implication? Without such evidence I was unfairly attacking the institutional integrity of the town’s justice system and should keep my opinions to myself. My response was that the only evidence I required was a person of color face down on the concrete three months prior with police officers on top of him in the absence of any legitimate probable cause that he committed a crime.
Unbeknownst to me, Mesirow was attending a healing retreat in Costa Rica at the time of my March 31 column. “Aspen” shared with me Mesirow’s email auto reply to “friends and co-workers” specifying the international venue of this healing absence, and his consequent unavailability, as evidence of my insensitivity to his circumstances. How dare I criticize an elected official at such a sensitive time for him.
Instead, I became more curious. Skippy has since posted that he was attending a “plant medicine assisted healing retreat.” While I will never criticize someone for seeking medical or healing assistance, I will criticize elected officials for insensitive social media descriptions of exotic international endeavors — healing or not — during a pandemic when many of their constituents can barely make ends meet and thousands, if not millions of Americans have been unable to receive basic medical care and have been for months kept from seeing their friends and loved ones dying in hospitals and nursing homes.
More importantly, the Skippy Mesirow I know is perfectly capable of defending himself if the need arises. So, is “Aspen’s” admonition more about my criticizing an individual council member, or about the unassailability of the Aspen City Council as an institution?
I am sure Gordimer frequently felt her very life was in danger due to her principled opposition to her nation’s evil, and seemingly unassailable institutional system that enslaved a majority of its citizenry based upon one immutable characteristic: skin color. If she was marked for death for her truthfulness about her country’s institutionalized racism, she might as well have written as if she was already dead. Fortunately, she lived until 2014 when she died at the age of 90.
My writing doesn’t hold a candle to Gordimer’s, and my fears are neither personal nor existential. This object lesson illustrates that “Carbondale” and “Aspen” are both caught up in a historic moment’s dangerous momentum. To that end, I fear what their contemporaneous inclinations — as elected leaders — to seek to privately inhibit publicly offered opinions on such clearly public matters as the judicial process and another elected official’s behavior during a pandemic says about the institutions they represent.
When leaders — elected, appointed or otherwise — begin seeing their position of power as a legitimate force to quietly shape the opinions of others, their institutions — public, private or otherwise — become dangerous instruments of enforced conformity, and that ledge creeps ever closer. History demonstrates that the slope towards societal division is steep, slippery and always nearby. It’s not overly dramatic to conclude that one well-timed, institutionally endorsed push might cause us to tumble back over that precipitous ledge. Following Gordimer’s advice to write as if you are dead provides one mechanism to combat this insidious trend.