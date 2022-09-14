It slipped my mind last Wednesday morning. Driving to my office at the Aspen Airport Business Center from downvalley a week ago today, I mentally prepared for my workday. Then as I came past the north end of Sardy Field’s runway, I saw it: two lines of parked vehicles where a state highway is supposed to be.
It’s not unusual to see stopped traffic on Highway 82 to the east of Aspen on a workday morning, but I was surprised to see standing traffic so far past the entrance to the ABC. Being the grizzled veteran of Aspen entrance morning traffic that I am, I processed the information before me and devised a plan. I had two options: veer right, take the FBO entrance and snake along the frontage road to the light at the ABC/airport main entrance and cross 82 there, or noodle my way along the left shoulder of 82’s upvalley lanes to the ABC’s left-turn lane. I chose the latter and — unlike most downvalley commuters committed to running the wormhole all the way through the roundabout and into town — avoided spending a significant chunk of my morning idling greenhouse gases into the atmosphere while waiting to enter one of America’s supposedly greenest communities.
The next morning, news stories and a barrage of letters to the editor began filling the local papers. CDOT’s work to replace an expansion joint on Castle Creek Bridge necessitating its month-long replacement provided the culprit that delayed school buses for 45 minutes and added an hour or more to downvalley worker commutes. CDOT admitted that the first morning of traffic management for the project didn’t go well and pledged to do better. By all accounts they have done better, although when you reduce by half the available capacity of an arterial bridge at the point where its capacity is normally only half that of the very same highway’s capacity on its either side, there’s only so much you can do.
The work is necessary, no doubt — although repairing an antiquated, decades-old bridge that serves as the single greatest (although by no means the only) impediment to the smooth flow of traffic in and out of Fat City without also finalizing plans to replace it with a facility matching the highway’s capacity in both directions strains credulity to the extreme. But such is the nature of Aspen’s relationship with its primary transportation connection to the real world, and the real people whose daily commute makes Aspen’s existence as a world-class resort community possible. The good news? By contract, CDOT’s work will be done by Oct. 7.
But Aspen’s current, more extreme entrance-traffic conundrum got me thinking: What if convenience, human productivity, neighborliness, environmental impact and the fundamentals of effective traffic engineering were merely secondary considerations in the argument for improving Aspen’s entrance to provide two lanes of Highway 82 traffic all the way in and out of town? God forbid, what if Aspen was faced with a crisis requiring rapid evacuation? What if that crisis happened during the busy summer season, when 20,000 or so visitors inhabited Aspen’s 2-square-mile center along with its year-round residents and imported downvalley workforce? What if the need for an evacuation happened in the middle of the night? Could the current transportation system handle the demand for so many vehicles and people straining to leave the community all at the same time?
Such a scenario might seem overly dramatic at first blush, but downtown Aspen is a lot like a crowded moviehouse, where if under the right conditions a real fire was to break out, disaster could ensue. The July 2018 Lake Christine Fire that might have taken out Basalt if not for the heroic efforts of local firefighters and an air force of retardant-dropping planes became an all-too-real reminder that our slice of paradise is not impenetrable from nature’s power, as was the Camp Fire that did destroy the Northern California mountain enclave actually named Paradise in November of that same summer. I wrote about both in this column four years ago (“It could have been us”, Nov. 21, 2018).
When was the last time Aspen completed an emergency preparedness exercise for such a potential eventuality? I don’t know. Maybe it was last week, maybe it was 10 years ago. Maybe it was never. Aspen is, after all, the place where some of its leaders initially thought it an appropriate response to the Grizzly Creek burn scar, mudslide-induced I-70 emergency closure to restrict access to Highway 82 rather than inconvenience local authorities with the responsibility of managing at least some of the diverted interstate highway traffic on an emergency basis over Independence Pass. That decision would have forced all diverted traffic to venture north through Steamboat Springs or south through Gunnison — more than three-hour detours in either direction. While it took a couple days, everyone finally came to their senses except Google Maps, which insisted on trying to persuade drivers to take Hagerman Pass to Leadville.
Let’s hear it for artificial intelligence.
I don’t know the odds of a Lake Christine or Camp or Grizzly Creek fire impacting Aspen to the extent that a rapid evacuation across the Castle Creek Bridge would be necessary, but the very occurrence of such fires in and around mountain communities in the past few years makes it clear that it's not zero — or even close to zero, for that matter. And natural disasters are not the kind of events communities can plan for after the fact.
