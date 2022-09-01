Editor:
BendonAdams is just another in long line of people who have worked with the city and county’s planning and zoning departments and left for the private sector to use their knowledge to game the system and feather their own nests, Aspen be damned!
What if all six of the first demolition applications received were in the same neighborhood? How is that good for anybody? The only way I could support this if they were all around Mark Hunt’s house.
Every application is better or worse than others depending on the owner’s taste and vision. Some will fit in neighborhoods, others will not. All the applications should be reviewed and six should be chosen on merit, not on the timestamp on an email.
Jim McPhee
Aspen