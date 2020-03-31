Editor:
I was pleased to see Monday’s editorial cartoon contrasting last month's gospel that people love and don't want to give up their employer-provided health insurance with today’s news that millions are losing it because of a virus. On the previous page, Mayor Ireland wonders whether single payer may be the answer to healthcare. Yes, mayor, it would. It wouldn’t prevent a viral outbreak, but it would vastly improve our national response to it. Medicare for All would eliminate all this scurrying around determining who might pay for what, throwing people off their employer-provided insurance, worrying over out-of-pocket expenses, and capitalistic free-market price-gouging of national emergency medical supplies, tests and pharmaceuticals. Medicare for All would be a national system that could respond intelligently to crises like these, independent of incompetent and unsympathetic presidents and without childish sniping at opposition-party governors. The merits of Medicare for All have been obvious to many of us for years. Perhaps this crisis will awaken more Americans to them.
George Bohmfalk, MD
Carbondale