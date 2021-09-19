Editor:
On Thursday, Sept. 16, Grand Junction’s Daily Sentinel published David Hoffman’s letter regarding closing access to public lands through High Lonesome Ranch, owned by elites in Garfield County, Colorado. It is a metaphor for what the elites in Washington are trying to do to the U.S. citizenry: restrict their rights and privatize public access. Not only that, but wanting to overcharge them and their great grandchildren for it in trillion dollar spending bills.
Thank God for Manchin ... characterized as “the pause button” to our economic demise ... er, Biden Agenda. It was only bettered in an editorial cartoon in the Aspen Daily News as a melting ice cream cone in Biden’s offering hand, dripping Manchin’s name.
If you want to screw up the country, Biden’s your person ... protected by the alternative option: Kamala Harris. The press must have a lot of faith in our democracy to see it so abused. Unchecked, civilization, not to mention democracy, collapses. In other words, the Biden Agenda is unsustainable. Ironic, when he’s talking about the environment. How’s that for a metaphor?
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction