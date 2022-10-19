Editor:
It is a rare occasion when I agree with Mick Ireland. However, his Oct. 17 column in the Aspen Daily News calling for essential businesses and government agencies to supply housing for their employees is on point.
Further, there are good examples of locations where private sector companies are already doing as he suggests. Take Marion County, Iowa, a county carried in 2020 by Donald Trump by a 66% majority. In Marion County, Pella, the manufacturer of windows, is spending $30 million to build homes and amenities to attract workers to the town. According to the Wall Street Journal, "The shareholder family’s investment arm bought 160 acres of farmland here for Prairie Ridge, a development aimed at creating more affordable homes."
The Kuyper family which owns Pella is not listed in the Forbes list of rich families. However, the Kuyper family clearly understood that the success of their business required investment in housing for their employees. The firms and families profiting from the success of Aspen would be wise to follow the Kuyper example.
Mick is on to something.
Philip Verleger
Denver