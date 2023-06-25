Editor:
Truth: that which is true or in accordance with fact or reality. Mick’s apparently back at the cauldron again, evidenced by his recent, pot-stirring claim that 1020 E. Cooper St. shrank “by 40%” which is factually incorrect. It’s true to say that the livable space at 1020 E. Cooper shrank, however, the net livable area (livability is Mick’s concern with potential Lumberyard “shrinkage”) was ultimately reduced from the original 4,924.26 square feet to 4,358.5 square feet, equaling 11.5%, not even close to Mick’s claimed 40% reduction.
And yes, while the number of units was reduced by one, its number of bedrooms remains at 12, as some unit sizes actually increased. What’s true in this case, but that Mick obviously ignored, is that there’s a material difference between 1020 E. Cooper St. and the Lumberyard project, besides one being free-market and the other public.
Unlike the Lumberyard, 1020 E. Cooper has an historic designation and is on a non-conforming historic lot. Apples and oranges. And from the beginning, the primary issue with the 1020 project was the size, mass and scale of the new building compared to Su Lum’s historic cabin. The final iteration of the 1020 E. Cooper project removed the third story of the new building to accommodate the difference in height between the two buildings.
This is all part of the public record, accessible to anyone. But I guess Mick is a lot like George Costanza: It’s not a lie if you believe it. What I believe is that Aspen is better than this.
Tiffany Smith
Aspen